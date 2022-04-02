Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Ukrainian president warns that retreating Russian forces are leaving mines
Sound travels much slower on Mars than on Earth, researchers find
People around the world try to break through censorship to reach Russians
What Will Smith's resignation from the Academy means for the actor
Bob Baffert banned from Santa Anita amid 90-day suspension
Warring parties in Yemen agree to two-month truce
29 Minnesotans suffer norovirus symptoms after eating raw oysters
Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal geared toward moderates
Missing hiker's body found in Los Angeles park with dog by his side
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Ukrainian children use art to document war
A Ukrainian couple is collecting and sharing artwork made by children during the war. The pictures of war and violence are a reflection of what the children see in their home country. Roxana Saberi shares the stories of these young artists.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On