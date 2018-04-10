Stocks rise after Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to lower barriers

NEW YORK -- Stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged in a speech to lower trade barriers in China and enforce policies to protect intellectual property, a key sticking point for the Trump administration.

"China's door of opening up will not be closed and will only open wider," Xi said at the Boao Forum for Asia on the southern island of Hainan.

Xi said Beijing will "significantly lower" tariffs on auto imports this year and ease restrictions on foreign ownership in the auto industry "as soon as possible."

The Dow opened 370 points, or 1.6 percent, higher, to 24,349, the while S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose.

Chinese markets also rallied, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.7 percent and the tech-heavy Shenzhen up 1 percent.

GM (GM), which sold 4 million vehicles in China last year, rose 2 percent, while Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) was up 2.5 percent and Ford (F) rose 1.9 percent. Aircraft maker Boeing (BA), which counts China as its largest market, rose 2.2 percent.

President Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion in response to complaints Beijing pressures foreign companies to hand over technology in violation of its World Trade Organization market-opening commitments. Beijing fired back with its own $50 billion list of U.S. goods for possible retaliation.

"President Xi's speech could create a very good platform to launch US-China dialogue at the WTO to find a deal on intellectual property rights that will address US concerns. If a US-China deal can be struck on intellectual property rights at the WTO, this could pave the way for the US withdrawing its proposed Section 301 tariff measures on China, allowing China to also withdraw its retaliatory tariff countermeasures," Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific Chief Economist at IHS Markit, said in a note.

Although investors were cheered by Xi's speech, he stopped short of offering specifics or timing for the reforms, leading some to say finding a solution to the trade dispute may be easier said than done.

"This would potentially serve to appear to address U.S. criticisms, and while it may re-instill a degree of confidence in the market, we expect that it will not be nearly enough to placate the U.S. administration," said TD Securities analyst Sacha Tihanyi in a research note.

Other analysts also predicted that Xi's comments are unlikely to end the trade fight with the U.S.

"Xi's speech today underdelivers after all the hype from Beijing," analysts with Eurasia Group, a political risk research firm, told clients. "Xi proposed actions which were previously promised, and none address the reciprocity issues in US-China relations. We assess that nothing in the speech will deter the U.S. from moving forward with tariffs.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on Capitol Hill today, where Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be testifying regarding the Cambridge Analytica data scandal at 2:15 pm ET. Facebook shares were up 0.43 percent in early trading.

-- CBS News' Jillian Harding contributed to this report