Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on today. Tomorrow, he will testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The hearings will focus on the use of and protection of Facebook user data.
The public grilling, coming in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, could be a turning point for the social media behemoth and its young founder, which has largely avoided government regulation in its 15-year existence.
CBS News poll: Americans not pleased with Facebook response
Americans say they were not surprised to learn that outside companies were accessing personal data of Facebook users, but they think Facebook's response so far has been unacceptable and believe the company could be doing more, according to a new CBS News poll.
Americans voice concern over the matter, but fewer than half say it concerns them a great deal. Most do call for more government regulation of social media and tech companies in an effort to keep their data private.
Prepared testimony released
On Monday, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce posted Zuckerberg's prepared testimony, in which the 33-year-old billionaire said his company needed to do more to protect the privacy of its users.
"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake," Zuckerberg said in the testimony. "It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook. I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."