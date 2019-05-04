Tyson recalls nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips because they may contain metal

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over fears that the products may be contaminated with metal, food safety officials said Saturday. The company is expanding upon a prior recall of more than 69,000 pounds of chicken strips in March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The agency investigated the issue after receiving two consumer complaints of "extraneous material" in Tyson chicken strip products. Tyson expanded the recall after receiving additional complaints of metal fragments found in the chicken. There have been a total of six complaints, three of which alleged oral injury.

The recalled products were produced in one location between October 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019. They have the number "P-7221" on the back of the product package and a "use by" date of October 1, 2019 to March 7, 2020.

"It is unacceptable to Tyson Foods that any product might not meet our standards. Because of these additional consumer reports, we've decided to take this precautionary step to make sure that we're meeting our own expectations and the expectation of consumers," said Barbara Masters, Tyson's vice president of regulatory food policy, food and agriculture.

Tyson has released an expanded list of its recalled products, which include not only Tyson products but also Ahold, Kirkwood, Best Choice, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Great Value, Hannaford, Meijer, Publix and Sparetime.

The agency advised anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

May 4 recalled items

Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.



Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip, 40 oz.



Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip, 40 oz.



Ahold Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.



Kirkwood Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip, 25 oz.

Kirkwood Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Best Choice Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strip, 25 oz.

Food Lion Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip, 25 oz.

Food Lion Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Giant Eagle Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Giant Value Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter with Rib Meat, 25 oz.

Hannaford Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Hannaford Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Meijer Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Meijer Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Meijer Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.

Publix Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip, 25 oz.

Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip, 20 lb.

Sparetime Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip, 20 lb.

Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 20 lb.



Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 20 lb.



Sparetime Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip with Rib Meat, 20 lb.



Sparetime Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 20 lb.



Sparetime Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip, 20 lb.



Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 20 lb.



March 21 recalled items