Twitter is auctioning off office items from its headquarters – including a giant "@" statue that can hold your plants

Holiday shopping could extend another month for Twitter's biggest fans. In mid-January, the social media giant will auction off some of the surplus office items at its San Francisco, California, headquarters — including statues, kitchen items, furniture and more.

Along with standard office furniture, the auction will include some more advanced technology, such as smart TVs, mobile media centers and digital whiteboards, as well as commercial kitchen supplies, including ice machines, a heavy-duty griddle and espresso machines.

Some of the most unique items available, however, represent Twitter itself – a more than 3-foot tall Twitter bird statue and a massive 6-foot "@" sculpture planter that currently has artificial plants that can be replaced with live ones.

A more than 6-foot tall "@" sculpture from Twitter headquarters is one of many items to be auctioned off in January. Heritage Global Partners

The auction sale, hosted by Heritage Global Partners, will run from January 17 at 7 a.m. PT to January 18 to 10 a.m. PT with opening bids ranging from $25 to $50.

It will also come following weeks of chaos at the company since Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover in October. Just last week, it was reported that the company started converting some of its empty headquarters offices into bedrooms for employees.

"It's pretty obvious that they're sleeping at the office. There's certainly an expectation given that beds, full queen-sized beds, mattresses, the whole thing, were brought into Twitter HQ over last weekend," Forbes senior editor Katharine Schwab told CBS News on Friday. "And employees were not informed that this was happening."

The bedrooms have prompted an investigation by the San Francisco Department of Buildings Inspection, who says the agency needs "to make sure the building is being used as intended."

The "hardcore culture" laid out by Musk, Schwab said, will likely lead to more people leaving Twitter after the exodus that has already ensued. About two-thirds of the company's staff have been fired or resigned so far.

Aside from behind-the-scenes issues, the platform itself has also seen controversy after controversy, with research showing a rise in hate speech since Musk's takeover and many famed users, such as Elton John, vowing to leave the platform due to fears of misinformation.