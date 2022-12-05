Researchers find hate speech has increased on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover New data shows hate speech on Twitter is rising following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate shows that slurs against Black people more than tripled the 2022 average, while slurs against gay people rose 58%. Michael Edison Hayden, senior investigative reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, joins CBS News to discuss.