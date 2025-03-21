In the West Wing seating chart, whose offices are closest to Trump?

The senior adviser with the West Wing office closest to the action — the Oval Office — in President Trump's second term is Dan Scavino, one of his longest-serving inner circle aides.

Influence with the president of the United States has often been a factor in the physical proximity of an adviser's office to the Oval, but it may matter less in Mr. Trump's second term, when he keeps tabs by phone with the power players whose insights he values most.

But the seating chart in the West Wing, which still has some empty desks, still remains a source of intrigue for players inside and outside the White House, people familiar with the layout told CBS News.

Scavino occupies the office next to the president's private dining room, the spot Mr. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner used during the first term and Mike Donilon had during Joe Biden's presidency. Scavino, the voice of Trump's MAGA movement whose social media followers who hang on every short video and comment he posts, is now deputy chief of staff.

Next to Scavino, in the office Steve Bannon used during his seven months as chief strategist the first Trump administration, is James Blair, a deputy chief of staff who served as political director for Mr. Trump's 2024 campaign.

Susie Wiles has the roomy corner spot that anchors the suite that has traditionally been the chief of staff's.

Also in the power hallway is Beau Harrison, deputy chief of staff for operations. He's in the cubicle-like office Biden adviser Bruce Reed sat in.

Technically, the desk with the least real estate between it and the Trump's Oval belongs to Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president and communications adviser. She's in the outer Oval with Chamberlain Harris, a receptionist; Natalie Harp, a former One America News Network anchor who played a body-man role during the campaign; and Walt Nauta, a military aide and presidential valet who was accused of obstructing the government's efforts in an investigation into Mr. Trump's handling of classified documents in Mar-a-Lago. The charges were dismissed by federal courts weeks into Mr. Trump's second term.

Along the western hallway in the West Wing, in the usual placement for their respective offices, are Vice President JD Vance and national security adviser Mike Waltz. Vance's chief of staff Jacob Reses is in the VP's suite.

Alex Wong, deputy national security adviser; and senior adviser Micah Ketchel are in Waltz's suite. Brian McCormack, the National Security Council chief of staff, and spokesperson Brian Hughes are on the ground floor, not far from the Situation Room, while most of the rest of the NSC staff are in the building next door, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Border czar Tom Homan is down near the Navy Mess. Also on the basement level are special envoy Steve Witkoff, the faith office's Paula White-Cain and the staff secretary, Will Scharf.

One of Mr. Trump's top advisers, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, is in a suite upstairs along with policy strategist May Davis Mailman. David Warrington and the White House counsel offices are on the second level, as is Alina Habba, counselor to the president.

Down the hall on the second floor are Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council; deputy chief of staff Nick Luna; Vince Haley, who heads the domestic policy council; and head speechwriter Ross Worthington.

Other key players on the main floor near the Oval are Taylor Budowich, deputy chief of staff for communications and cabinet affairs, in the most spacious press office; communications director Steven Cheung; press secretary Karoline Leavitt and, in the area known as lower press, Harrison Fields, principal deputy press secretary.

Some of the heaviest hitters in the president's orbit don't have West Wing offices, including cabinet secretaries such as Commerce's Howard Lutnick and government efficiency aide Elon Musk, who has an office in the EEOB. And some of his advisers aren't in government, including members of his family, his personal senior counsel Boris Epshteyn and former communications aide Jason Miller.