A White House official said Thursday that President Trump is planning to visit the groundbreaking of a Phoenix facility for a manufacturer of semiconductor chips, including for Nvidia, a trip that comes as the company is under increasing scrutiny for the president's involvement in reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO after he had an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

On Dec. 4, Mr. Trump will tour and deliver remarks at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) facility in Phoenix, Arizona, a White House official confirmed Thursday. The Taiwan-based company has been expanding in Arizona since 2020, according to the company's website, and next week's visit will be to the latest expansion of its facilities.

The official said the new expansion is expected to fund more than 10,000 direct jobs and another 11,000 indirect jobs in the surrounding community.

It's unclear whether Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs or the state's Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego would attend the event next week.

The planned visit comes amid scrutiny of Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable companies, with its high-powered chips emerging as integral to the race for AI dominance between the U.S. and China. Co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang earlier this month resigned after the news broke of his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former top executive at Singapore-based tech firm Megaspeed and who U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of spying for China. China has denied it.

Mr. Trump advocated for Jensen Huang to be reinstated at Nvidia, with an official saying earlier this week that reinstating him would "preserve America's technological edge over China, strengthen our national security" and ensure the future of AI will be built in the U.S. Sources also told CBS News that Mr. Trump was privately concerned about the broader implications for the U.S. economy should Nvidia's value collapse.

Nvidia's board reinstated Huang on Monday, and Mr. Trump touted his return in a social media post shortly afterward.