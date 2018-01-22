Trump trip to Davos on hold pending shutdown resolution

President Trump's trip to Davos, Switzerland, where he is slated to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting, is now on hold pending a resolution to the already three-day long government shutdown, according to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

The government shutdown remains in effect Monday, after senators failed to come to an agreement to end it late Sunday night. A vote is scheduled for noon Monday that would end the shutdown with a short-term spending bill that would last three weeks.

The White House said the president spent much of Sunday afternoon making a "number of calls and received regular updates from his staff on a number of issues" during the second day of the government shutdown.

"We are continuing to work hard towards reopening the government and making sure our great military and their families, vulnerable children and the American people are being taken care of," Sanders said in a statement.

Mr. Trump was to be the first president in 18 years to attend to forum -- the most recent being President Bill Clinton in 2000, according to CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller.

The theme of the Davos conference, from Jan. 23 through Jan. 26, is "creating a shared future in a fractured world." Mr. Trump did not attend last year's forum, which came the same week of his inauguration. But others in his circle attended, and then-aide Anthony Scaramucci sat on a panel in 2017.

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping keynoted the forum, in a speech some saw as him positioning China as the leader of a more liberal world. The conference and this year's theme of a "shared future," arguably, contrast with Mr. Trump's insistence on "America First," and regular attacks on trade policies with other nations that he considers unfair to the U.S.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president was looking forward to "opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders."

CBS News' Kathryn Watson and Jillian Hughes contributed to this report.