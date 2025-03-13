Watch CBS News

U.S. business owners respond to tariff war

President Trump on Thursday threatened to put a 200% tariff on European alcohol if the European Union puts a 50% import tax on American whisky in retaliation for his tariffs on steel and aluminum. Kelly O'Grady examines the latest on the trade war.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.