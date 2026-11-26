President Trump is spending Thanksgiving in Florida, where he had a policy meeting early Thursday morning and then headed to his golf club nearby.

He and first lady Melania Trump, who are staying at Mar-a-Lago, are planning to call U.S. service members on Thursday evening.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Trump posted a holiday message on social media, wishing a happy Thanksgiving to the "American patriots who have worked so hard to make our country great!" He continued in the lengthy post to wish a happy Thanksgiving to several others with whom he has grievances, including the Commerce Department, immigrants, "the radical far left" and more.

Mr. Trump claimed that before the midterm elections where Republicans suffered heavy losses, there were "fake Economic Numbers" released. Mr. Trump cited the Commerce Department on Wednesday revising the gross domestic product in the third quarter to 4.3% on an annual basis, up from a prior estimate of 3.4%. The Commerce Department regularly updates its monthly economic data to improve its accuracy, including not just the GDP but also the monthly employment data.

Although he did not present any evidence, the president demanded an investigation.

Mr. Trump also wished a happy holiday to "all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work."

The president continued his post with messages about the Somali community, deported immigrants and those who he believes do not appreciate the White House ballroom he is constructing.

Overnight, Mr. Trump praised the Army's controlled detonation of about five tons of degraded lead azide in Iowa, blaming former President Barack Obama for the situation and writing that no "carcinogens were released into beautiful Iowa air." Although Mr. Trump and other administration officials have praised the detonation, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News on Wednesday that prior to it, there was a chaotic lead-up inside the Trump administration about what went wrong and who was to blame for not elevating the matter to senior officials sooner.

On Wednesday night, Mr. Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the pair issued a joint statement describing the meeting as "very impactful" and focused on Russia, Ukraine and Iran. The statement said they discussed "the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war."

Mr. Trump earlier in the week continued the annual tradition of pardoning turkeys, sending turkeys named Freedom and Feathers to live on a farm in Texas. Melania Trump, meanwhile, welcomed the official White House Christmas tree on Monday.