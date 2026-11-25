The U.S. economy is racing ahead, with new data showing that the country's gross domestic product rose at a blistering 4.3% pace in the third quarter. So why are investors hitting the panic button, causing stocks to swing wildly and bruising your 401(k) plan?

The answer boils down to the relationship among inflation, interest rates and the Federal Reserve, along with mounting concerns on Wall Street that the artificial intelligence boom could turn to bust.

Stocks on Wednesday show just how brittle investor sentiment is at the moment. Leading indexes plunged more than 1,000 points in morning activity, only to claw back much of those losses in afternoon trading. Where stocks go next, nobody knows.

The S&P 500 index is now about 8% lower than its most recent high on Oct. 6, putting it close to a correction, or a decline of more than 10% from its recent peak.

Also on Wednesday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis sharply raised its estimate for third-quarter growth from its previous forecast of 3.4%. That growth is being fueled by steady consumer spending and surging business investment, with large tech firms splurging on building out data centers and other infrastructure required to power AI.

Americans benefit when the economy is growing, fueling consumer spending and hiring. But heady growth can also have a downside — especially when, as in the current moment, inflation is already running hot.

"In the simplest possible words, the economy is overheated, with demand exceeding supply. The consequence is a blowout of the trade deficit and inflation," HFE chief economist Carl B. Weinberg said in a research note.

The link between AI and inflation

Although inflation earlier in the year was largely driven by rising energy costs, more recent signals suggest that strong economic growth, fueled by heavy AI spending, is now the main factor driving up prices. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said last week that trillions in spending on data centers are contributing to the nation's "borderline disturbingly high" inflation.

Newly released inflation data showed consumer prices rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, up from 3.6% in September.

Meanwhile, the admixture of high inflation and heady economic growth virtually cements a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike at its December meeting, and possibly additional hikes in early 2027, according to economists.

Rate hikes and the stock market

The specter of rate hikes is weighing on the stock market, as higher borrowing costs could create hurdles for AI and other tech companies seeking to expand their computing capacity. And households, already stretched thin by rising inflation, could face higher costs for everything from credit cards to mortgages — a headwind for consumer spending.

"Households face renewed inflation pressures, diminished saving capacity and higher borrowing costs, while elevated interest rates are raising the cost of investment and financing across the economy," EY-Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco said in an email.

Investors are also questioning whether the huge investments by AI companies will pay off, given the massive losses recorded by many of the big AI labs. Anthropic, which last week recorded the largest initial stock offering in history, lost a startling $104 billion in the first nine months of 2026. It plans to spend nearly $1 trillion on chips and AI infrastructure through 2045.

"But the critical thing AI may never be able to do is make profits high enough to justify its declining, but still stratospheric valuations," Boston University economist Laurence Kotlikoff said in a Wednesday blog post.

What's the outlook for stocks?

Some investors and economists say that investors should brace for more downside, at least in the near term.

"As investors saw last week, pessimism can build quickly and suddenly take the wheel of market momentum," said Anthony Saglimbene, Ameriprise chief market strategist, in a research note. "And fear tends to feed on itself at these readings, as falling stock prices become the evidence that justifies more selling across the market."

Experts advise against making snap decisions during a market downturn, such as selling stocks, as it can lead to losses that are tough to recover from. For instance, investors who sold in previous downturns may have missed the sharp market gains that have often followed.

Despite investors' fears, the economy remains strong, helping shore up corporate growth, noted Doug Beath, global equity strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"We expect solid economic and earnings growth in 2027 to support our year-end S&P 500 target of 8,700," he said.