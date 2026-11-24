Washington — President Trump is set to pardon two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, on Tuesday, continuing one of the White House's most anticipated holiday traditions.

Freedom and Feathers were introduced on Monday at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, where the two have been staying in a suite leading up to their trip to the White House.

This year's festivities will mark the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. The event dates back to 1947, when the National Turkey Federation first began presenting turkeys to then-President Harry Truman, although the presidential pardon didn't become a tradition until 1989, under President George H.W. Bush.

How Freedom and Feathers were chosen

This year's turkeys were raised by Scott and Becky Rightsell in Fort Sybert, West Virginia. For the Rightsells, whose family has farmed the land for generations, the opportunity to raise the presidential turkeys is the culmination of years of work.

"This is like the Super Bowl of turkey farmers," Scott Rightsell told CBS News.

Christy Puffenbarger, chairwoman of the National Turkey Federation, said Monday that preparations for this year's presidential flock began in February. Puffenbarger previously worked with Rightsell when he was a flock technician and said Scott and Becky were the first people who came to mind when it was time to select a farmer to raise this year's birds.

The turkeys arrived as babies at the Rightsells' farm in July, where the farmers worked to prepare them for the attention that comes with an appearance at the White House. The Rightsells said they spent time with the birds each day, getting them accustomed to the people, loud noises, cameras and flashing lights that come with an event like this.

"We picked the ones that had the best temperament," Rightsell told CBS News.

But temperament wasn't the only factor used to determine which turkeys would make the trip to D.C.

"It's kind of like a beauty pageant," Rightsell said. "Got to have good looks and a good temperament."

Scott Rightsell spent 17 years as a flock technician, helping other farmers care for their turkeys, before returning to his wife's family farm in 2015.

"When we got the call, the first thing we thought about was her family, and how proud they'll be to see birds from our farm at the White House," Rightsell said at Monday's press conference.

What's next for Freedom, Feathers and farmers?

After Freedom and Feathers finish their visit to the White House, they'll head west to College Station, Texas, where they'll live out the rest of their days at Texas A&M University. This will be the first time the National Thanksgiving turkeys have retired in Texas.

Texas A&M's Department of Poultry Science, the largest program of its kind in the country, has built the birds a new, climate-controlled home, complete with a front porch and access to the outdoors. Additionally, six undergraduate students have been chosen to oversee the turkeys' daily care.

And Freedom and Feathers may not be done with the national spotlight just yet. Puffenbarger said the birds could make an appearance at Friday's rivalry football game between Texas A&M and the University of Texas.

While Freedom and Feathers will be spared, the National Turkey Federation estimates that about 30 million turkeys will still make their way onto dinner tables across the country this Thanksgiving.

For the Rightsells, Tuesday's ceremony is also an opportunity to recognize the farmers and workers responsible for helping put food on American plates this Thanksgiving.

"There's a lot of people in the cities that think it just magically shows up at Walmart," Rightsell said. "It's a whole lot of work."