Washington — The chaotic lead-up to Wednesday's detonation of barrels of chemicals at a U.S. Army munitions plant in Iowa that raised contamination fears has prompted questions inside the Trump administration about what went wrong and who was to blame for not elevating the matter to senior officials sooner, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

President Trump and other administration officials praised the controlled detonation of about 5 tons of degraded lead azide at the plant in Middletown as having "exceeded expectations," saying maximum mitigation efforts were successfully achieved.

"Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!!! President DJT," Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social about five hours after the blast took place.

But White House officials have expressed frustration in internal conversations that they had to scramble to deal with the crisis. The situation rapidly became a national news story, with complaints from Iowa residents that they had not received sufficient notice about the potential dangers.

The Army had known since spring that the lead azide at the plant posed a threat to the public and to the environment, but then-Army Secretary Dan Driscoll failed to raise the issue to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or to other senior administration officials, according to several U.S. officials who requested anonymity to speak about a controversial topic.

A separate source familiar with the discussions surrounding the ammunition said the Army notified Hegseth's office early on. The notification never reached Hegseth directly, other officials said.

The process of coordinating the response was triggered before Driscoll left the administration, two sources said. Driscoll resigned in September amid tensions with Hegseth.

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle learned of the stored chemicals and the risks in September, officials told CBS News, but didn't brief superiors. There have been discussions about quietly moving Telle out of the acting role in coming weeks, several sources said.

Administration leaders at the most senior levels were taken by surprise when they learned Thursday about the extent of the problem as they flew home from China after Mr. Trump's Asia trip, one U.S. official said. That forced White House chief of staff Stephen Miller to launch an intensive response from Air Force One, involving hours of phone calls, a dozen agencies and nearly every member of the Cabinet.

Mr. Trump and other White House officials in post-blast conversations Wednesday were relieved about the results of the detonation and the steps taken from Thursday on to handle the crisis. But Mr. Trump was furious about how the Army had handled the matter in the months before that, three of the sources said.

The president's plans to golf Wednesday in West Palm Beach were dashed by rain, and he watched the television coverage of events in Iowa closely, sources told CBS News.

There have also been internal administration conversations about the role in this by Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army's chief of staff, the sources said.

Other officials defended the administration action, saying the dozens of lower-level career officials who knew about the impending danger from the lead azide for months appropriately discussed how to handle it.

CBS News reached out to the White House for comment. The Pentagon referred questions to the Army, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In March, the Army officially notified the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that 68 barrels of potentially unstable chemicals were discovered during a routine inspection at the Iowa plant.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters Wednesday that the administration became aware about six months ago "that it was impossible to move it — it was impossible to effectively neutralize it without causing significant danger to the surrounding community." Vance said the administration examined other options.

But other U.S. officials said the conclusion was reached only about two months ago that a controlled detonation would be the only safe way to get rid of the chemicals. A private contractor retained by the Pentagon looked into potential disposal processes, two of the sources said.

Miller worked on the problem over the weekend before the blast, calling various officials, including Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand on Monday, two sources said. The administration sought to keep the response – and the public blame – bipartisan, one of the sources said.

A federal appeals court on Monday cleared the way for the detonation amid challenges from environmental groups and elected officials about the operation's potential risks to public health. The military ultimately went forward with a controlled blast of the material, rather than letting it further degrade.

Maps released Tuesday by the Army noted that the dust cloud may travel as far as 100 miles, but the most potent effects would likely be felt within 30 square miles of the munitions plant.

Fifteen minutes after the detonation, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that zero lead was detected in the air by four monitoring stations in the area. Those sensors continued to show the same readings two hours later, according to the EPA.

The Army said it had taken steps to barricade the concrete bunkers holding the munitions and absorb the toxic dust, including with aqueous foam, which is used to extinguish fuel fires.