President Trump is speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., Wednesday before heading off to Japan for the G20. The president touted how he says his administration is promoting traditional values.

Mr. Trump claimed that the "shameful" oppression of religious believers "ended" the day he took office.

"We're saying Merry Christmas again," Mr. Trump said, claiming people were taking down signs before he came into office, but now people are using the phrase again.

Mr. Trump recalled how his administration has chosen not to enforce the Johnson Amendment, a law prohibiting churches and pastors from advocating for political candidates or risk their tax-exempt status. Mr. Trump said that will remain the case "unless they speak against me, in which case I'll bring it back," adding that he's "only kidding."

The address comes the day after news broke that former special counsel Robert Mueller will be testifying publicly before the House Intelligence Committee and House Oversight Committee next month.

"Well, my reaction is it never ends," Mr. Trump said on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, before launching into his frustrations with the Russia investigation.

Mr. Trump has catered to conservative religious groups, with evangelical voters being some of his strongest supporters. The coalition he's talking to aims to instill Christian values in government.