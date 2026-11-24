Washington — President Trump is set to present Rudy Giuliani, who served as his personal lawyer during the 2020 election, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, the former New York City mayor said.

Giuliani on Monday told Steve Bannon on Bannon's podcast that he would be receiving the nation's highest civilian honor at the White House on Tuesday. Mr. Trump's schedule shows he is set to participate in a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. ET. It's unclear whether others, in addition to Giuliani, will receive the award.

"I'm of course very, very humbled and very honored not only to receive it, but to receive it from him," he told Bannon during his "War Room" podcast and livestream.

Created in 1945 by President Harry S. Truman, the Presidential Medal of Freedom recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the security or national interests of the U.S., world peace and cultural or other public or private endeavors.

Across his two terms, Mr. Trump has so far awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 26 people, according to the Congressional Research Service. Giuliani will be the third person to receive the honor from Mr. Trump in his second term. The president posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist activist Charlie Kirk last year after he was fatally shot on a college campus in Utah, as well as to Welles Crowther, a Boston College graduate who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Mr. Trump announced in September 2025 that he would be awarding Giuliani, 82, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and said details would be forthcoming. The president hailed Giuliani as the "greatest mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Mr. Trump announced that Giuliani would be honored days after the former mayor was injured in a car crash in New Hampshire and hospitalized.

Giuliani rose to prominence as mayor of New York City in the 1990s and became known as "America's mayor" for his leadership following the 9/11 terror attacks. He mounted a run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2008 but ended his campaign after placing third in the Florida primary.

He became a close friend and adviser to Mr. Trump's in his first term and worked as a personal lawyer to Mr. Trump during the 2020 presidential election, during which he spread baseless claims that the contest was rife with widespread voter fraud and stolen from Mr. Trump.

Giuliani was disbarred from practicing law in New York and the District of Columbia as a result of the false statements he made about the integrity of the 2020 election. He was also found liable by a federal judge in 2023 for defaming two former election workers in Georgia and ordered to pay them $148 million. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy following the decision.

The former mayor also faced state charges in Georgia and Arizona in criminal cases stemming from alleged efforts to overturn results of the 2020 election in both states. He pleaded not guilty, and both cases were dismissed.