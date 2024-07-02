Rudy Giuliani disbarred in New York for spreading falsehoods about 2020 election

Washington — Rudy Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, was disbarred from practicing law in New York on Tuesday after he was found to have spread falsehoods about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

A New York court concluded that Giuliani is disbarred effectively immediately and ordered his name "stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-large" in the state. The court also ordered Giuliani to "desist and refrain" from practicing law in any form, appearing as an attorney before any court or judge, offering legal advice or "holding himself out in any way as an attorney and counselor-in-law."

The disciplinary charges against Giuliani stemmed from allegations that he made false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public claiming the 2020 election was rife with fraud and that the election was stolen from Trump. Giuliani spread the baseless claims while working as a lawyer for Trump and his reelection campaign in connection with his attempts to challenge his electoral loss.

There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and dozens of legal challenges brought by Trump and his campaign were rejected by courts.