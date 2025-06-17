Trump says he wants "real end" to Iran's nuclear program, not just Iran-Israel ceasefire

President Trump says he wants "a real end" to Iran's nuclear problem, with Tehran abandoning it "entirely," and not just a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Speaking on Air Force One after cutting short his time at the G7 summit in the Canadian Rockies, Mr. Trump told reporters, including CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs that, "I didn't say I was looking for a ceasefire."

Earlier, the president said on his Truth Social platform that, "Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a "cease fire" between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"

Mr. Trump said on Air Force One that he wants "a real end," with Iran "giving up entirely" on its nuclear program.

He predicted that Israeli won't be slowing up its barrage on Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," he said.

The president said he'll be in the White House Situation Room Tuesday morning, as opposed to being in Canada, monitoring developments in Middle East. He can be "well versed" in the White House, he noted, and not have to rely on phones to know what's happening.

When asked about his thinking in calling for the evacuation of Tehran, Mr. Trump said he wants "people to be safe."

He sounded undecided about sending special envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President Vance or both to meet with Iranian negotiators. "I may," he said, but "it depends what happens when I get back" to Washington.

Addressing any possible threat to U.S. interests, Mr. Trump said Iran knows not to touch U.S. troops. The U.S. would "come down so hard if they do anything to our people," he warned.

Mr. Trump declined to say if the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Lt. Gen. Dan Caine and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have provided him with options in the event Iran attacks U.S. bases in Middle East. "I can't tell you that," he said.

The president said "we'll be talking to them" when asked if the "Gang of Eight" congressional leaders had been briefed on anything yet. But "it's not necessary," he added.

And when asked if the U.S. would get involved in destroying Iran's nuclear program, he said he hoped it "is wiped out long before that."

Iran is "very close" to having a nuclear weapon, Mr. Trump asserted. "I don't care what she said — I think they were very close to having them," referring to testimony by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in March.

On efforts to help Americans leave the Mideast, with much of the commercial airspace in the region closed, Mr. Trump said the administration is "working on that. We're doing the best we can."

And on any signs of North Korean or Russian involvement in aiding Iran, Mr. Trump said, "I haven't seen it."