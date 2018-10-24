Trump rallies in Wisconsin after suspicious packages were sent to Democratic officials - live updates

President Trump is in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Wednesday evening to rally for Republican candidates. Mr. Trump, who's not shy about insulting his political enemies during his rallies, is appearing at an event on the same day that suspicious packages were sent to Democratic officials including former President Barack Obama and Mr. Trump's 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, as well as to CNN headquarters in New York City.

Days after a package containing components for an explosive device was found near the house of Democratic donor George Soros, a slew of similar suspicious packages were sent to Democratic officials across the country. They were sent to the Chappaqua, New York residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton; the Washington, D.C. residence of Barack and Michelle Obama; former CIA Director John Brennan care of CNN HQ at the Time Warner Center in New York City; Sunrise, the Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Maxine Waters found at a Congressional mail facility. The package to Wasserman Schultz was originally addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, but was sent to the wrong address and returned to Schultz's office.

In a tweet, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that "these terrorizing acts are despicable." Mr. Trump quoted a tweet by Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter, saying that "these cowardly actions" have "no place in this Country." "I agree wholeheartedly!" Mr. Trump wrote.

In a rally in Montana earlier this month, Mr. Trump praised Rep. Greg Gianforte, who had pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter in 2016. He often refers to CNN as "fake news," and has been highly critical of Obama and Clinton. He has also repeatedly insulted Waters, and has sarcastically called her a "beauty" and a "low IQ individual."

Mr. Trump may avoid typical talking points attacking the media and Democrats at Wednesday's rally so as not to inflame tensions.

Mr. Trump is stumping for embattled Republican Governor Scott Walker, who is seeking his third term. Walker was a Republican darling for launching a war against unions early in his tenure and was considered a presidential frontrunner in the 2016 race -- until he dropped out of the race in 2015.

Now Walker, who survived a recall vote in 2012, is facing the toughest challenge of his political life against Democrat Tony Evers, the state superintendent for public schools. Evers is leveraging his experience as an educator against Walker, who largely targeted teachers unions when he enacted the law which that decimated the unions' collective bargaining power. An NBC News/Marist College poll from the beginning of October showed Evers 10 points ahead of Walker among likely voters, leading him with 53 percent to 43 percent.

The president is also rallying for Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, who is challenging Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and is the underdog in the race. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates this race as "Likely Democrat." The same NBC News/Marist poll found Baldwin 14 points ahead of Vukmir.