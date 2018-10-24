- "Suspicious packages" received at multiple locations this week "contain potentially destructive devices," the FBI said.
- A package sent to actor Robert De Niro, a strong critic of President Trump, was removed Thursday morning from the scene where it was found, a source told CBS News.
- Other intended recipients of suspicious packages included former President Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder and liberal philanthropist George Soros.
- All packages as of Wednesday had a return address of "Debbie Wasserman Shultz," the FBI said.
- The package addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN's offices in New York City. It contained what appeared to be a live explosive device, and an envelope containing white powder, which the FBI said Thursday did not present a biological threat.
- Investigators are looking into a USPS facility in Opa-Locka, Florida, where some of the packages may have originated. Officials are combing through surveillance video footage at the facility and nearby businesses.
- A suspicious package addressed to Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was intercepted Wednesday at a House mail facility, two sources told CBS News. Later that night, the LAPD said it was investigating another package found at a mail facility near Downtown Los Angeles.
The FBI suspected the packages are linked and warned there could be more. In a speech Wednesday night, Mr. Trump called acts or threats of political violence "an attack on democracy itself."
But he tweeted Thursday morning that so-called "Fake News" is causing anger in our society and said, "Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"