Trump says he paused 50% tariffs on some Canadian goods as deal being finalized

President Trump said Tuesday he has paused the 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods that were set to take effect Wednesday.

"I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" Mr. Trump said in the Truth Social post.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that the U.S. and Canada were "negotiating."

"The negotiations are very intense and delicate. This is not the time to talk about negotiations in public," Carney told reporters Monday, speaking in French.

The 50% tariffs would affect $20 billion worth of Canadian products, ranging from hockey sticks to tongue depressors, according to The Associated Press.

In announcing the tariffs last month, the White House accused Canada of taking "unreasonable, unequal, and discriminatory actions" by imposing tariffs or import restrictions on certain American goods, including measures introduced after Mr. Trump's initial round of tariffs on Canada last year.

The Trump administration currently imposes a 10% tariff on goods from Canada, the U.S.'s second-largest trading partner after Mexico, though most Canadian imports are exempt because they comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal signed during Mr. Trump's first term.

Mr. Trump has had a tense relationship with Canada due to trade, NATO, a dispute over a Detroit-area bridge and his threats to make Canada the U.S.' 51st state.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.