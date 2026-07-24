Here are the new tariff rates on 60 countries targeted by President Trump

President Trump's newly announced tariffs target 60 economies with rates ranging from 10% to 12.5%. They replace Section 122 levies, which expired early Friday morning.

The new tariff schedule, announced by the White House Thursday evening, is enacted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. It places tariffs of up to 12.5% on a range of goods from U.S. trade partners which the Trump administration accuses of failing to prohibit forced labor. It went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The new levies amount to what one senior administration official described as "the most sweeping international labor rights action the United States has ever taken, that any country has ever taken."

Trading partners that have taken steps to ban forced labor face tariffs of 10%, while those countries that do not effectively prohibit the practice have a rate of 12.5%.

U.S. officials say all 60 economies subject to the new levies fail to impose and effectively enforce a ban on the importation of goods produced with forced labor.

The new trade action covers 99.4% of U.S. imports, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Here's the full list of new tariff rates on 60 countries.

Countries facing a 10% tariff:

Argentina

Bangladesh

Cambodia

Canada

Ecuador

El Salvador

European Union

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Indonesia

Jordan

Malaysia

Mexico

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

United Kingdom

Countries facing a 12.5% tariff: