Trump meets with newly elected governors

President Trump will be greeting a number of new Democratic governors when he hosts the Republican and Democratic governors-elect at the White House for a roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon. In November's midterm elections, Democrats successfully defended nine governorships and flipped seven governor's mansions — including in deep-red Kansas.

The Democratic governors-elect include Colorado's Jared Polis, who is poised to become the nation's first openly gay governor; Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who will become New Mexico's first Democratic Latina governor; and Gavin Newsom, the young, charismatic progressive lieutenant governor of California who has pledged to continue the state's role as a liberal bulwark to the Trump administration when he succeeds his current boss, Gov. Jerry Brown.

The GOP held on to 19 governorships and elected a Republican in Alaska, where the governor's mansion was previously held by Bill Walker, an independent. Republicans also fended off strong challenges from liberal Democratic candidates in Georgia and Florida and successfully defended the seats of popular GOP governors in several blue states in the Northeast — including Maryland, Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Mr. Trump's meeting with the new class of governors comes as the White House and congressional Democrats have hit an impasse in their negotiations to fund the government. On Tuesday, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and the Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer took part in a remarkable televised clash with President Trump in the Oval Office over the possibility of a government shutdown if they cannot agree on funding for the president's long-sought construction of a wall on the southern border.

Before the roundtable discussion with Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the incoming governors will meet with administration cabinet officials.