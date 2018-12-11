Pelosi tells Trump "you will not win" on border wall funding — live updates

With a potential government shutdown looming less than two weeks away, presumptive speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told President Trump on Tuesday, "you will not win" on the border wall. Mr. Trump, Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are meeting with the president in the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump is pushing for $5 billion for his border wall — Democrats don't want to give him much more than $1 billion. And the president has threatened to shut down the government Dec. 21, when funding runs out, if he doesn't get what he wants. Government funding runs out at Dec. 21.

"I want to talk about the wall," the president told Schumer and Pelosi, according to reporters in the room.

The president fired off a series of tweets Tuesday morning blasting Democrats and urging them to secure the border. Mr. Trump claimed Democrats "for strictly political reasons and because they have been pulled so far left, do NOT want Border Security."

"I look forward to my meeting with Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi. In 2006, Democrats voted for a Wall, and they were right to do so. Today, they no longer want Border Security. They will fight it at all cost, and Nancy must get votes for Speaker. But the Wall will get built," the president tweeted.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, wouldn't say whether Mr. Trump will agree to anything less than the $5 billion he's demanding for wall funding for 2019.

"Let's see what happens in the meeting today," Conway said.

Earlier this year when the president met with Schumer behind closed doors, he appeared to have reached a deal on protecting recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in exchange for border wall funding. Mr. Trump ultimately rejected that. The government shut down.