Trump makes statement after weekend's deadly mass shootings

President Trump is delivering remarks Monday after two mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio left at least 29 people dead and dozens others injured. Mr. Trump has denounced both shootings, saying "hate has no place in our country."

Early Monday, the president suggested on Twitter that Congress pass stricter background checks — defying most Republicans' positions but in line with what Mr. Trump has espoused in the past — in tandem with immigration reform. That unusual linkage would almost certainly meet opposition on Capitol Hill.

Both the House and Senate are in August recess. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the Senate back to tackle gun control reforms.