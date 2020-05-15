Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club will start allowing guests back this weekend. They'll have to bring their own towels.

President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida will partially reopen this weekend following a 57-day closure due to the county's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. While certain areas of the club will be open, social distancing measures will be enforced.

Starting Saturday, Mar-a-Lago's "Beach Club" restaurant, pool deck, pool and jacuzzi will be open, according to an email sent to members on Thursday, obtained by The Washington Post. The club's main building, which includes dining rooms, a gym, hotel rooms and the president's personal residence, will remain closed.

According to the email, tables and pool lounge chairs will be spaced six feet apart, members will have to bring their own towels, and pool noodles are banned.

"Social distancing will be enforced on both the pool deck and in the pool/Jacuzzi," the club said. "Do not congregate."

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Palm Beach County could enter "Phase One" of the state's reopening plan on Monday, which allows retail stores and restaurants to reopen at 25% capacity with tables spaced six feet apart. The state's confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 43,000 as of Friday.

"In order for Florida to come back, we need Palm Beach County in a leadership role," DeSantis said at a news conference in West Palm Beach, CBS Miami reported.

DeSantis met with President Trump at the White House in late April to discuss reopening the Sunshine State. He told reporters an easing of restrictions will be "methodical, show and data-driven."

After Mar-a-Lago closed on March 20, it furloughed 153 employees. Mr. Trump defended the decision in April.

"You can't have many hundreds of employees standing around doing nothing," he said on April 21, The Associated Press reported. "There's no customer. You're not allowed to have a customer."

The federal government's economic relief program bars Mr. Trump's businesses from receiving loans and other benefits meant to help businesses pay their employees during the lockdown.

The Trump Organization did not respond to CBS News' call requesting comment.