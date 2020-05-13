Some countries reinstate coronavirus safety measures amid fears of possible resurgence Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic first began, is testing all 11 million residents after reporting six new cases over the weekend. The city lifted its 76-day lockdown in April. In South Korea’s capital of Seoul, over 2,000 bars and clubs were closed after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases were traced to the city’s entertainment district. Russia is also struggling as the number of reported cases falls just behind the U.S. Ramy Inocencio looks at how countries are battling the global pandemic.