Florida takes "small step" toward reopening despite virus concerns Florida is among the latest states to announce it is lifting parts of its lockdown, with public spaces in two hard-hit counties being open with social distancing in place. Some, like local bookstore owner Mitch Kaplan, worry it may be too early to begin the process. Iowa is also reopening most of its 99 counties, despite statewide virus cases continuing to rise. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look at how states are planning their reopenings, including hard-hit New York and California.