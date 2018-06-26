Trump hails Supreme Court ruling on travel ban a "great victory" for country -- live stream

President Trump is having lunch with members of Congress at the White House on Tuesday. The lunch comes as the House gears up once again to push for a vote on an immigration bill that addresses a laundry list of immigration issues as well as items on the president's legislative wish list.

The meeting also comes amid the latest legal win for the Trump White House as the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to uphold the administration's travel ban in a 5-4 decision.

During the White House meeting, Mr. Trump said the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the administration's travel ban was a "great victory" for the country and constitution after Justices ruled 5-4 in the White House's favor. The court found on Tuesday that the order is "squarely within the scope of Presidential authority."

"Today's supreme court ruling is a tremendous success, a tremendous victory," Mr. Trump said. "We have to be tough and we have to be safe, we have to be secure," he added, noting "at a minimum we have to make sure we vet people coming into our country."

After a more moderate version of the two GOP proposals failed on Thursday and two delays on the Republicans' "compromise" bill, pressure is on the president's party to finally deliver a fix to the country's immigration problems, including controversial family separations along the U.S. border.

The compromise proposal, which Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Monday that a vote would take place on Wednesday, addresses the administration's "zero tolerance" policy, a fix for DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals), a merit-based visa system, additional funds for border security and funding for Mr. Trump's long-sought border wall.

Meanwhile, as Congress has yet to act, Mr. Trump has repeatedly blamed Congressional Democrats for so-called obstruction on the immigration debate. At a rally in South Carolina on Tuesday, the president, claimed Democrats want "open borders and they don't mind crime."