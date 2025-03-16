Trump expected to attend Kennedy Center board meeting Monday

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Kennedy Center for a board meeting on Monday, two sources familiar with the planning tell CBS News

Organizers have arranged for the meeting to be held onstage at the venue's opera house.

"'Riverdance' loaded out tonight, so they're onstage tomorrow," one source told CBS News.

There are costs associated with staging the meeting in the opera house at one of the nation's premier cultural institutions, like stage crew overtime, the sources said.

"There is a ton of security, associated stagehand costs. They've changed the plan about five times in three days, so lots of extra work," one source said.

The Kennedy Center is facing financial challenges. In February, then-interim director Ric Grenell tweeted the organization had "zero cash on hand." About 16% of its operating budget — or about $45 million — comes from Congress. The rest is funded by ticket sales, fundraising and other sources.

Spokespeople for the White House and the Kennedy Center did not reply to requests for comment.

In February, Mr. Trump dissolved the Kennedy Center's board of directors and named himself chairman. The new board includes political allies like White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, longtime senior Trump aide Dan Scavino, second lady Usha Vance and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

According to the Kennedy Center, no other president has summarily overhauled the board in the venue's 54-year history.

Mr. Trump has said he would have a say in the venue's programming, vowing to end "Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth" and moving away from what multiple sources previously told CBS News he views as "woke culture."

Several artists, including actor and producer Issa Rae and the team behind the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," have canceled upcoming performances in protest of Mr. Trump's February takeover.

Last week, footage posted on social media showed audience members booing Vice President JD Vance, who was attending a National Symphony Orchestra performance at the Kennedy Center.