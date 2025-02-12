How Trump is reshaping the Kennedy Center, moving away from "woke culture"

President Trump is reshaping the Kennedy Center's board and performances, moving away from what he views as "woke culture," multiple sources tell CBS News.

After Mr. Trump announced plans last week to remove the Kennedy Center's chairman and board of trustees and install himself as chairman, the White House has begun filling board member slots that are open, sources say.

The board was expected to vote on the chair Wednesday afternoon — and it will be Trump, sources said. They also expected to make additions to the board.

The White House started filling a number of open seats this week without fanfare. Some current board members are expected to remain, sources said.

Mr. Trump has tapped ally Ric Grenell to be interim executive director, but his tenure is expected to be brief, two of the sources said.

The president doesn't want productions to lean into "woke culture," as he believes they have in the past. But some programs will proceed as planned, such as Hadyn's "Creation," based on the Biblical creation story and performed by the Choral Arts orchestra and symphonic chorus, one source said.

And the lineup — theater, music, singing, dance — will continue. But Mr. Trump wants the performances to appeal to what he views as a broader, more inclusive and more balanced instead of those that only appeal to half the country, one person said.

Some content on the Kennedy Center website is also expected to be removed, including a reference to the fact that the center is "standing on the traditional land" of the Nactotchtank and Piscataway tribes.

Fundraising for the center has been lackluster, two sources said.The dozens of people on the fundraising team raised more than $90 million last year, while the federal government contributed about $45 million. The rest of its budget came from ticket sales and other proceeds.

David Rubenstein, philanthropist and co-founder of the Carlyle Group, has been the chairman of the Kennedy Center's board of trustees for 14 years and announced that he was stepping down from the board, effective September 2026.

Deborah Rutter, who has served as president of the Kennedy Center since 2014, announced last month that she planned to leave at the end of 2025.

Mr. Trump has a strained relationship with the Kennedy Center that dates back to his first term in office, when he announced that he and first lady Melania Trump would not attend the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017, after some award recipients that year threatened a boycott.

According to its website, the Kennedy Center hosts over 2,200 performances, events and exhibits a year, with over 2 million visitors annually. The center was created by Congress in 1958 and serves as a living memorial to John F. Kennedy. Along with the 36 members appointed by the president, trustees also include ex-officio leaders in government designated by Congress.

Kierra Frazier contributed to this report.

