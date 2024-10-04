JPMorgan Chase denies Trump's claim that CEO Jamie Dimon has endorsed him

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has not endorsed Donald Trump, the financial giant said Friday after the former president claimed in a social media post that the executive, America's most prominent banking industry leader, was supporting him.

"Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate," Joe Evangelisti, a spokesperson for the New York-based bank told CBS News in a statement.

The denial came after the Republican presidential nominee posted a screenshot on his Truth Social account falsely stating, "New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for president."

Trump told NBC News he didn't know about the post, which was still visible on his account as of 5:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Seemingly coming from a verified account on X earlier in the day, the post swiftly drew attention from various pro-Trump accounts before Trump weighed in.

Before Trump won the Republican nomination for president, Dimon had expressed support for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley during the party's primaries.

Friday's Truth Social post is not the first in which Trump incorrectly suggested winning support from a high-profile person. The former president in August posted AI-generated images claiming that Taylor Swift was backing him. The superstar endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris, a few weeks later.