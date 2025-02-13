India's Modi to visit White House as Trump imposes new tariffs worldwide

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting and holding a press conference with President Trump at the White House Thursday, as India hopes to avoid the brunt of Mr. Trump's tariff war.

Trade and tariffs are expected to top the agenda. Modi's visit comes the same afternoon that Mr. Trump signed off on reciprocal tariffs on imports from nations that impose higher tariffs on U.S., and as the president's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports go into effect.

The U.S. is India's largest trading partner, and India is the United States' 10th-largest trading partner, according to U.S. Census Bureau data and Indian government data.

Last year, Mr. Trump called India, the most populous country in the world, a "big tariff abuser."

During his first term, Mr. Trump had a strong relationship with Modi and received a warm welcome from the Indian people when he visited in 2020. Whether the president plans to make exceptions to any tariffs for India could show the strength of where their relationship stands now.

The president and Modi are expected to meet in the Oval Office before holding a joint press conference later in the afternoon.

In addition to trade, the two men are also likely to discuss China. They may also talk about immigration. The first plane load of deported Indian migrants has already returned to India from the U.S., because the Trump administration sends planes of immigrants in the country illegally back to their country of origin.

