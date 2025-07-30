Trump announces 25% tariff on India

President Trump says he's shortening the deadline for Russia to reach ceasefire with Ukraine

President Trump announced Wednesday the U.S. would impose tariffs of 25% on imports from India — in addition to an unspecified "penalty" — for what he said were its high tariffs and trade barriers, and for its large purchases of military equipment and energy from Russia.

Mr. Trump posted about the tariffs on India on social media Wednesday morning, saying, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."

The president criticized India for buying energy products from Russia "at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE."

In a separate post, the president said, "WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!"

Although U.S. exports to India rose in 2024, its trade deficit also rose by 5.4%, to $45.7 billion.

When Mr. Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in February, he said the U.S. would be increasing military sales to India and that the two countries had reached an agreement on oil and gas that would make the U.S. India's leading supplier.

Mr. Trump said Monday during a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the most countries that did not reach trade deals with the U.S. by his administration's deadline of Aug. 1 would face a 15% to 20% tariff. Last week, he had mentioned a broader range of 15% to 50%. The European Union reached a trade agreement with the U.S. over the weekend, and Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia and U.K. also have trade deals with the U.S.

