Trump received COVID-19 vaccine at White House in January, sources say

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were vaccinated at the White House in January, two sources confirm to CBS News.

It's not clear why the former president made no public remarks about his coronavirus vaccination, given high levels of skepticism about the vaccine, particularly among Republicans. Mr. Trump urged attendees at his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday to get their COVID-19 shots, but he did not mention that he had been vaccinated.

Whether the president has received both shots has also not been disclosed. Mr. Trump contracted COVID-19 in October.

Other top U.S. officials, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, received the vaccine in televised events. Former Vice President Mike Pence also received his shot on camera to help instill public confidence in the vaccine.

On Saturday, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration and is now being shipped across the U.S.