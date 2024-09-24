Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump golf course suspect Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination

By Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Trump assassination attempt suspect left note
Suspect left note admitting to apparent Trump assassination attempt, FBI says 02:09

Washington — The man arrested after he was allegedly spotted by Secret Service with a high-powered rifle at a golf course a few hundred yards away from former President Donald Trump is being charged with attempted assassination of a political figure. 

A federal grand jury in Miami indicted Ryan Wesley Routh Tuesday on a charge of attempting to kill Trump on Sept. 15, according to the Justice Department. The charge carries a maximum potential sentence of life in prison. 

Routh was charged last week with two federal firearms charges. A Secret Service agent spotted him and the barrel of a gun in the bushes along the fence at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Trump was playing golf at the course. 

No shots were fired at the former president, but the Secret Service agent fired at the suspect, who fled and was later arrested. 

Months ago, according to a court filing, Routh had left a handwritten letter with a man that said: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster." 

The court filing also revealed that Routh had a list of dates and places in his vehicle where Trump had appeared or was expected to appear, as well as a cellphone that had searched for directions from West Palm Beach to Mexico. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.