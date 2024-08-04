Transcript: UAW president Shawn Fain on "Face the Nation," Aug. 4, 2024

The following is a transcript of an interview with United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain on "Face the Nation" that aired on Aug. 4, 2024.

ED O'KEEFE: We're joined now by the United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, who is in Detroit this morning, Mr. Fain, thank you for being with us. I wanted to start by asking you, President Biden stepped out of this race on July 21st. And your union endorsed the Vice President 10 days later, what did she actually do to earn your endorsement?

SHAWN FAIN: Hey, thanks for having us, Ed. Well, I mean, many things. It's the body of work. And it's one thing we do as a union, you know, we put the membership in charge. And, you know, we listened to our members, we listened to our reps all over the country, and then we take that and move forward. But the thing we've done most of all in any election is we look at the body of work between the candidates. And when you put Kamala Harris and Donald Trump side by side, there's a very telling difference in who stands with working class people, and who left working class people behind.

You know, you go back to 2019, when Donald Trump was president. GM workers were on strike for 40 days. Where was Donald Trump then? What did he do and what did he say about the striking workers? You want you know what he did? He did nothing. He said nothing. Kamala Harris. She was actually out on the picket line. Before it was a popular thing to do. She stood shoulder to shoulder with striking workers to say I got your back, you know, and you go further, Lordstown, Ohio, multiple plants closed in this country. When Donald Trump was President, Donald Trump told workers in Lordstown assembly in Ohio, don't sell your houses. You want to know what he did and what he said afterwards to help change that situation? He did nothing. Workers in Lordstown got sent all over this country to GM plants, and their lives were wrecked.

And you want to know what Kamala Harris and the Biden administration did and their team did? They went to work when they became when they took over the White House. And they actually put a path forward, they located a new battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio. And now under Harris and under Biden, those workers are moving back home now. They were that were dislocated under Trump. So you know, Trump's been all talk for working-class people. You look at inflation. One of the biggest issues facing this country is inflation. It's not policy driven. It's driven by corporate greed and consumer price gouging. And that's what Donald Trump stands for: the rich get richer, and the working class get left behind.

ED O'KEEFE: Does the fact that she is now even with Trump, both nationally and in the auto-making state of Michigan, eliminate your union's concerns about Democrats' ability to win in November?

FAIN: Look, we believe Democrats are gonna win. And and I'll tell you, obviously, when when Kamala Harris became the candidate. I mean, there's a new energy around the campaign. There's new passion. We're hearing from people that we weren't hearing from before. And there's and there's reason why because they see a difference now. They see a path forward.

And they see that we can have a better life than what we had under Trump. We don't want to go backwards. And I believe we're gonna win Michigan, but but we can't we can't just look at polling and say, hey, the polling has changed, its getting better. We got this. We got to keep the pedal to the metal until the end of this thing. And ensure it happens, and it's going to happen.

ED O'KEEFE: And you know, that this weekend, she of course is trying to sort out who should be her running mate. There are believed to be at least six in the mix. We, four governors, a senator and a cabinet secretary and of those six, give us a sense, who's your favorite? Who would be the best for organized labor?

FAIN: Well, I mean, you know, we've we've really broken down these candidates really looked at 'em. And I'll tell you my favorite's Andy Beshear from Kentucky. I mean, the man stood with us, you know, on the picket line. He, you know, he's been there for workers throughout every every bit of our walk. And, you know, he's won in a state where Mitch McConnell's from. I mean, it's already been a red state traditionally. He's won twice there. And I just believe he brings a huge dynamic and I believe the Harris and Beshear ticket would be unbeatable. I believe both of them would just be such dynamic candidates. But we really like Tim Walz from Minnesota also, think he's an awesome guy for labor. 100%, behind labor. And those would be our top two if we had to pick any. But ultimately, look, I mean, Vice President Harris has to pick who she's most comfortable with, you know, because it's her running mate, and it's who she's going to be serving with. So, you know, we, you know, that's who we believe would be best for labor and for working class people. But, you know, that's her decision.

ED O'KEEFE: You didn't mention the Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro I know he has been supportive of private school vouchers, which is not something that teachers unions are a fan of understandably. Are there any other union issues in his history? Are there any other union issues in his history?

FAIN: I mean, well, I mean, I just, you know, one of the bigger ones is the school vouchers, obviously. And I mean, you know, I don't believe that, you know, that, you know, public education should be– it's been under attack under Republican administrations forever. And, you know, but they they they want to pass vouchers so that the rich people can subsidize their kids' education and in the working class kids can get excluded because there's no guarantee we can go to those schools, but that's one of the bigger issues we see with with Shapiro.

ED O'KEEFE: And Mark Kelly, this Arizona senator until recently didn't support this legislation that essentially provides more legal protections for unions, makes it easier for people to unionize. Suddenly he's supported and as his name starts getting floated, is doing that enough to assuage your concerns about him?

FAIN: Not really, because I look, I mean, look, when the ProAct was out there when it was being discussed and debated, I mean, people showed where they were when they voted on it. And that's what we look at. And so that was a concern of ours. You know, so obviously, that's, that's a problem area for us.

ED O'KEEFE: I mean, if Shapiro or Kelly are the guy, does it make it harder for you to convince union members to go out and knock on doors and to vote for Harris?

FAIN: I don't think it makes it, you know, impossible or harder. I mean, obviously, there's just candidates we think are better for labor. And ultimately, look, we know this, Kamala Harris is for labor. She's for working class people. You know, we've watched we've— this election is about. You know, we saw this in our contract campaign for the big three. I mean, 75% of Americans supported us in our strike, because they're all, union or not, they're all living the same thing in this country.

The wages are being suppressed. We don't have adequate health care. People want retirement security, and they want their lives back. They don't have to work seven days a week or two and three jobs. Kamala Harris gets that.

And if you look at the comment, you guys played by former President Trump a little bit ago about talking about the governor from from Georgia saying he was very disloyal. That's the difference in what this election's about. Trump expects people to pledge loyalty to him. It's all about him. Kamala Harris is about the people and that's what this election is about. And that's why I believe that people will vote for Kamala Harris.

ED O'KEEFE: Real quick. Do you think JD Vance and himself calling or calling himself the most labor-friendly senator in Congress helps Republicans at all with the organized labor union?

FAIN: I think that's a complete joke. JD Vance was a fraud. He is not for working class people. I mean, let's be real. He talks about his hillbilly roots. Look, I got hillbilly roots. One lesson my parents and grandparents taught us growing up is you don't forget where you come from. I don't work for a venture capitalist. I work for working class people. He went to work as a venture capitalist, you know, which goes in to destroy communities, destroys businesses, ruins people's lives. That's not someone that stands for working class people.

ED O'KEEFE: All right. Shawn Fain is President of United Auto Workers. We thank you for joining us this Sunday. And we'll be right back with a lot more Face the Nation. Stay with us.