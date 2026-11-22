The following is the transcript of the interview with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 22, 2026.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to the incoming Speaker of the House, Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who joins us from New York. Good morning, Mr. Speaker-designate.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Good morning. Great to be with you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, you have — really a huge role to take over in January, and I want to lay out for you what we saw in our exit polls as the message sent by voters. 89% said cost of living was crucial or a major factor in their vote. 90% said the same about corruption. Given those dual messages, what is the first bill you try to pass, and will it be bipartisan?

REP. JEFFRIES: We're going to work incredibly hard to deliver on our promises to the American people around affordability and accountability. We have to drive down the high cost of living. Life is way too expensive. There are far too many people who are working hard, they're playing by the rules, they can't thrive, and they can barely survive. There are several things that we plan to do very early on in the new Congress. We need to end this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran that has skyrocketed gas prices, food prices, and diesel prices. We need to reverse the Medicaid cuts. We need to restore SNAP benefits. We need to deal with the Trump tariffs, which have also increased costs on everyday Americans by thousands of dollars per year —

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. JEFFRIES: — and of course we need to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, when I asked about whether or not it would be bipartisan, some of the things you just laid out, it really doesn't seem likely that the president, a Republican president, would sign off on. Some of the things you listed- they were part of his signature tax and spending bill that Republicans passed. Are you going to send these as messaging vehicles?

REP. JEFFRIES: No, we're committed to delivering the type of bold, dramatic, and meaningful change that the American people are demanding. When we moved earlier this year to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, that was bipartisan in the House of Representatives because the reality is tens of millions of people in this country, hardworking, working-class, middle-class folks, those who aspire to be part of the middle class, have experienced dramatically increased health insurance premiums. In some cases, more than $1,000 per month. That's unacceptable. Reversing the Medicaid cuts will help out people all across this country —

MARGARET BRENNAN: You don't think Trump will veto that?

REP. JEFFRIES: — rural America, urban America, small town America, the heartland of America, and Black and Brown communities all throughout America. Listen, that remains to be seen. We have three areas that we need to work on. We need to drive down the high cost of living and deal with the affordability crisis. We have a broken healthcare system. We need to fix it, and then make sure that we actually don't simply return to the status quo, but we do much better than what currently exists. And we need to fix our broken immigration system as well. And those are three possible areas to explore whether we can work together with the president and our colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

MARGARET BRENNAN: There are a lot of different ways to define accountability. Rahm Emanuel, the former congressman, mayor, and ambassador- I know you know him well, told my CBS colleague that Democrats seeking accountability should move on ethics reform. He suggested a ban on stock trading in prediction markets, mandatory blind trust for everyone with over $1 million in wealth and no foreign money when you're in government or two years afterwards. Do you have an appetite for that kind of proposal?

REP. JEFFRIES: Yes, we have promised the American people that, in addition to our affordability agenda, we know, in the face of the unprecedented corruption that has been unleashed on the American people and the country over the last two years, that we need to deal with accountability, and we've made that clear. And no one is going to get a pass because--

MARGARET BRENNAN: But how do you define that?

REP. JEFFRIES: --there's a cost to corruption that adversely impacts everyday Americans. So, well listen, we've got to clean up the mess in Washington. That means the Congress, that means the Supreme Court, and that also means with respect to the administration. And we should begin by dealing with our own House, which is why very early on in the new Congress, House Democrats are going to move to ban members of Congress from trading stock.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we will see if that gets the bipartisan support needed. I want to ask you as well about what President Trump said he thinks he can work with you on. He said we can get a lot of great things done. Take a listen.

[START SOUND ON TAPE]

DONALD TRUMP: I'm open to great healthcare. Now, can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want, and we could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans.

[END SOUND ON TAPE]

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, what would working with him on healthcare do apart from, like you said, repealing the things that have already been passed?

REP. JEFFRIES: In addition to what I've talked about in terms of fixing our broken healthcare system, of course, we can't simply return to the status quo. In my view, we should lower the age of Medicare eligibility. We should expand coverage to include vision, hearing, and dental, and we should make sure that we cover the kids so that every single child and young American in this country can afford to go see a doctor when they need one. That's a place where we can explore coming together. I know it has strong support amongst Democrats in the House and the Senate, and let's see what's possible in terms of what the president has said with respect to healthcare. Can you imagine how angry the American people will be with Washington if over the next two years, we fail to do anything--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. JEFFRIES: --about affordability, fail to do anything about healthcare, and fail to do anything about immigration? We're committed to bringing about the type of dramatic change the American people are demanding.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But you also have constraints on you given the already over $40 trillion in debt America is carrying. You have constraints with the rising cost of Social Security and Medicaid. How do you pay for expanding this?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, those are conversations that we look forward to having as members of Congress, both sides of the aisle, and certainly with the administration. But we have to do better. The economy is broken. Life is not working for far too many Americans, and it's clear we can't simply return to the status quo. This is a great country. When you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to live an affordable life, and a comfortable life, and a good life. And that's what we're committed to bringing about for every single American in this great country of ours.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, when you were elected as Speaker-designate, there were seven of the 11 lawmakers who voted against you who released a statement. Some of them are democratic socialists, and they said that they had secured commitments from you already. It was in a positive direction, still wasn't enough to win their vote. But can you tell us what commitments you have made to the left of your party?

REP. JEFFRIES: The only commitments that I've made is to continue to deliver upon the aggressive agenda that we've talked about with respect to making life more affordable for the American people, and that's in every area. We believe we have to drive down the high cost of healthcare, and housing, and gas, and groceries, and goods, and utilities, and caregiving, and we have plans to make sure that we aggressively engage in every single one of those areas. With respect to the House Democratic Caucus, I'm going to continue to have an open-door policy and talk to everyone. But what I believe unites us is our shared commitment to the affordability agenda and our shared commitment to making sure that if you have folks out there who've been stealing from the American people, screwing over the American people, or shortchanging the American people, we will also hold the crooks accountable.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But that doesn't mean impeachments come January? It's not an immediate plan?

REP. JEFFRIES: We haven't ruled anything in, and we haven't ruled anything out. We're focused on actually delivering and keeping our commitment. And it's my expectation that with respect to the accountability agenda that everyone involved and whatever investigations are unveiled, they're going to follow the facts, they're going to apply the law, they're going to be guided by the Constitution, and they're going to let the chips fall where they may, so we can deliver a government of the people, by the people, and for the people that's focused on actually making life better for everyday Americans.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Speaker-designate, we will watch your work. More questions for you, but we have to leave it there for today.

REP. JEFFRIES: Thank you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We'll be right back with a lot more Face the Nation. Stay with us.