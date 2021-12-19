Transcript: Hamdullah Mohib on "Face the Nation," December 19, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Hamdullah Mohib, national security adviser under former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, that aired Sunday, December 19, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

MARGARET BRENNAN: We learned last week that more than 60,000 Afghans who had helped the US were left behind following the chaos of the Biden administration's scramble to get Americans and those who support us out of Afghanistan. Under Taliban control, Afghanistan is facing a severe crisis: the UN predicts that more than one million children under the age of 5 could die of starvation this winter.

We've spoken with US officials about the Afghanistan withdrawal -- and the day that the elected President, Ashraf Ghani fled the country. But President Ghani has not spoken publicly, and we are now hearing for the first time from Hamdullah Mohib, Ghani's national security adviser in an exclusive US television interview. Although Mohib told us that "we all share the blame" for what happened, that's not what President Biden told the American people. We began by playing a clip of the President for Mohib when we spoke with him earlier.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight. We gave them every tool they could need. We provided close air support. We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What do you make of that assessment, did you lack the will?

MOHIB: Absolutely not. The Afghan people made tremendous sacrifices for Afghanistan. I think it's- it would be dishonor to take that away. What happened was the rug was pulled under the Afghans' feet. The decision to talk directly and engage the Taliban and make a deal with the Taliban that didn't include the Afghan government was protested – myself, in this city, about what was going to happen to our government, what was going to happen to us--

MARGARET BRENNAN: That was the U.S. agreement under the Trump administration with the Taliban that the Biden administration honored.

MOHIB: – Exactly. And those decisions- that decision to talk directly to the Taliban without the presence of the Afghan government and then the full transparency with the Afghan government led to the collapse that happened on- on August 15th.

MARGARET BRENNAN: That was the day that the Taliban seized control. They were already in the city. By the end of the day, they had seized control. Did you have any idea when you woke up that morning that you would be fleeing the country?

MOHIB: No.

MARGARET BRENNAN: When did–

MOHIB: In fact, the night before, my staff contacted me and asked if we would- if we should start shredding and burning sensitive documents, and we, I didn't believe that it would be so, so soon. We still thought the Taliban had at least two more weeks until the U.S. presence in Kabul. We had several cities and provinces around Kabul that were still under Afghan government control. But by that morning, by four a.m. that morning, we had lost all of those provinces, plus a key district in Kabul.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you woke up that morning knowing that the Taliban is essentially knocking on the door of the capital.

MOHIB: Correct.

MARGARET BRENNAN: When did you decide to flee?

MOHIB: Well, about 2:30 pm. The news that came in at that point made me understand that we no longer have- no longer have a consolidated force. There was no single power to control it. Most of them had abandoned their posts. Kabul was a city that was not ready for that kind of fighting. It was a city and its security forces could do crimes. But they weren't ready to fight against the Taliban in a battle- in that. So we- we saw the police and many other forces abandoning their posts and not turning up to work that day. But what happened at 2:30 was that I got the news that two helicopters, one that was part of the president's fleet, was hijacked by a rogue ANDSF element. And then another was shot.

MARGARET BRENNAN: A rogue soldier?

MOHIB: Yes. I understood that this is the end, that even the airport is no longer secure for- for the Afghan president or anyone else around, and the fight is now going to be inside the city. And that was the only thing left that the president could do to save lives and to ensure that there were still American troops left to be able to secure, because they were in the negotiations. It wasn't the Afghans that were negotiating anymore.

MARGARET BRENNAN: At 2:30, you walk up to President Ghani and you say what?

MOHIB: I tell him, "It's time to leave, sir."

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why?

MOHIB: Because there was no other decision left for him to do. Right?

MARGARET BRENNAN: What do you think would have happened if you'd stayed?

MOHIB: Well, fighting would have ensued. We had- we had two weeks, we could have continued fighting inside Kabul, destroy most of the city, and thousands of people–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Who would have been fighting, though? You're describing forces melting away.

MOHIB: Forces, well, whatever forces were left.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But you know, you are harshly criticized, as is President Ghani, for choosing to flee that day.

MOHIB: We had to make a decision that was right for Afghanistan.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What did you take with you on that plane? You know, there's been allegations of corruption and that money was taken.

MOHIB: Look, those are allegations that our people know no person with the right mind would believe. The decision to leave was a very last minute decision. This wasn't –

MARGARET BRENNAN: You didn't take cash with you?

MOHIB: Absolutely not. No.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What did you take with you?

MOHIB: We didn't- we just took ourselves. Most of the people that came on that flight didn't even have another- a change of clothes. So in- in- in Uzbekistan and in the Emirates, even for the president, we had to buy him a change of clothes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You took helicopters from the presidential palace to another country--

MOHIB: Correct.

MARGARET BRENNAN: There are reports that you had to fly at low altitude because you were trying to avoid the Americans knowing that you were fleeing.

MOHIB: Absolutely.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why?

MOHIB: Trust was gone. There was no trust.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What did you think the Americans were going to do?

MOHIB: I had asked the Americans for something simple the day before. And it was a test, to say, if this deal doesn't work out – a deal that would have a transfer of power to the Taliban – and if this didn't work, would we be rescued? And the response was noncommittal.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You asked the United States--

MOHIB: I did.

BRENNAN: --to help you evacuate from Afghanistan?

MOHIB: If this deal didn't work, would that be the case? There were intelligence reports, both from Afghan sources, the Americans and a- a- a- an independent, that the plan for- by- not by the Taliban, their sponsors was, they wanted Ashraf Ghani's head. And it's embarrassing enough to have lost our country. We're not going to lose another president; be embarrassed like that in Afghanistan and be killed. What we tried to do was to see if there was anywhere that the president could go and resist and continue to be in Afghanistan. But that was no longer possible.

MARGARET BRENNAN: There was no safe place--

MOHIB: Now--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --in Afghanistan for the president to be?

MOHIB: There was no safe place. Absolutely. Unless he wanted the war to continue, unless we wanted to see a civil war return. What was being discussed in Doha was nothing less than a surrender. And if it is a surrender, why take two more weeks and risk the lives of millions of Afghans and- and then in the end do exactly the same thing anyway?

MARGARET BRENNAN: The argument is now that had you had a peaceful transfer of power, instead of the Taliban taking it by force, that we wouldn't have children starving to death in Afghanistan right now, because money would have still poured in to this new government, even though the Taliban was part of it – that international aid organizations would be able to provide food, oxygen and hospitals--

MOHIB: What is stopping that from now- from happening now?

MARGARET BRENNAN: United States and the world having sanctions on the Taliban.

MOHIB: Well, why? The question is, if we were to give the Taliban exactly what they wanted, then you know, the legitimacy given by the president, but for a surrender? You know, this is not an argument. This doesn't make sense to me.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, this is--

MOHIB: In any way. In any way.

MARGARET BRENNAN: This is the Biden administration would argue, and many Afghans, that there was a very narrow sort of window of opportunity, where in those final weeks, President Ghani could have negotiated an exit that would have avoided the situation and the chaos that ensued. Was there a deal on the table?

MOHIB: There was no deal on the table. This is an excuse. Look--

MARGARET BRENNAN: This is what Secretary Blinken, on this program, said it was there, that he spoke to President Ghani on- on August the 14th. He thought he had a deal and the next day, Ghani fled–

SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN: I was on the phone with- with President Ghani on a Saturday night, pressing him to make sure he was ready to agree with the plan we were trying to put into effect -- to do a transfer of power to- to a new government that would have been led by the Taliban, but then inclusive and included all aspects of Afghan society. And he told me on the phone he was prepared to do that, but if the Taliban wouldn't go along, he was ready to fight to the death. And the very next day, he fled.

MOHIB: I was--

MARGARET BRENNAN: That's what he says.

MOHIB: I was closely involved in that negotiation. And you know, in fact, you know, I worked out the terms with the Americans on what would be that peaceful transfer of power. It was not going to happen on August 15. It was going to happen when we still had multiple provinces under Afghan control and we still had a consolidated force. The Taliban that day were all over the city and we didn't have, like I said, a consolidated force to keep the order. But that basically means a surrender to the Taliban.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It's been reported you received a text message from one of the Taliban leaders that day on August 15. What did he propose?

MOHIB: Surrender. He said you issue a statement of surrender and then we negotiate. I told him that's not how it works.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You know, the Biden and Trump administration's envoy to the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, the former ambassador who was on this program recently, said the US should have pressed President Ghani harder to make concessions so that there was a peaceful transfer of power. He told my colleague Michael Morrell, that Ghani insisted until the very end he would not leave until a successor was decided in an election. It was late, and Ghani was making demands as if he had won the war rather than he was losing the war. What he is describing is delusion.

MOHIB: Mm-Hmm.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did you ever say to him, "Mr. President, the Taliban is coming to power, whether we like it or not, we have to take a negotiated deal"?

MOHIB: Yes, he wanted elections because he felt that that would be the way he hands over power, but he's not wrong to think that he was being, he was being assured in every meeting, on every statement that the international community wants to see a democratic Afghanistan, a sovereign Afghanistan, an Afghanistan that's at peace with itself and its neighbors. So we had these four things to look forward to in the--

MARGARET BRENNAN: The United States says President Ghani just wanted to stay in power.

MOHIB: Well–

MARGARET BRENNAN: And that's it. He did not want to negotiate his exit.

MOHIB: This was never- this was never clear. There wasn't a U.S. secretary of state or a national security adviser, anyone higher, that has come to Afghanistan, spent a day or two. This is a mission in which we have both shed blood together, made tremendous amount of sacrifices and is worthy of protection – to- to spend a day or two, talk with the president and key leaders in Afghanistan to say, here is what the Americans want to do, right? You're right, we didn't read the writing on the wall. The writing on the wall was that a withdrawal will take place no matter what. We thought that the preservation of the last 20 years, the last two decades mattered, and that is where we, we, we, we, we misunderstood.

MARGARET BRENNAN: President Ghani himself has been described as sort of living in a bubble. Reading books on the grounds of the palace while the country is disintegrating.

MOHIB: I would never believe that just because President Ghani read books led to the collapse of the state–

MARGARET BRENNAN: No, but their criticism that he was–

MOHIB: I think that's a lame excuse. Whoever presented it- presents it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But the criticism is that he was out of touch with reality, that he was living in a bubble, that there was corruption and ineptness within the government. You're the national security adviser. You're the one who gives him the hard news, "We have to go." Did you ever give him the hard news, "Mr. President, we have to agree to negotiate our exit here because the Americans are gone. They're leaving us."

MOHIB: President Ghani received hard news every second of the day. Afghanistan was at war. Every minute we lost an Afghan across the country. There was no good news.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right now there is, as we talked about, no money flowing in to Afghanistan because the Taliban are now running the government. Do you think if you had stayed, That it would have made a difference?

MOHIB: No. If the condition was that a Taliban government be in place, there would have been a Taliban government in place just two weeks later.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you don't feel a sense of responsibility when you hear about what the UN is saying – that this is going to be a bleak winter of starvation?

MOHIB: Absolutely! Of course I feel responsible. I feel responsible now and I feel responsible then. I think what- what the outcome is is unfair to the Afghan people. A decision was made to include and be able to have- to see the Taliban in government, right? And- and-

MARGARET BRENNAN: The United States, the Biden administration agreed to what the Trump administration agreed to, which was the Taliban's coming back into power.

MOHIB: When that decision was made. I think it was important to make assumptions about how there will be collaboration with- with that government in place, and how we're going to deliver aid to people that are in need.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What do you think your biggest mistake was?

MOHIB: We should have understood that the United States and- has made its decision and- and would withdraw under any circumstances. And I think that probably is one of the- one of the reasons we weren't able to secure another outcome.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You felt that you were going to have the United States change its mind based on conditions on the ground?

MOHIB: No, I felt- I felt that our partners, the United States- the United States included believed in a democratic Afghanistan, a place where we were going to preserve the gains of the last 20 years. I thought those gains meant something.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You can watch the full interview on FaceTheNation.com. We'll be back in a moment.