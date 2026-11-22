The following is the transcript of the interview with Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 22, 2026.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to Face the Nation. We turn now to the president and vice chairman of Microsoft, Brad Smith, who joins us from Seattle. Very early morning. Thank you for joining us.

MICROSOFT PRESIDENT & VICE CHAIR BRAD SMITH: My pleasure. Thank you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So we've been talking about these outages at companies. Microsoft had a global outage for 24 hours, hobbled corporations. It was tough for us here in the news business not to have our email working on November 12 or so. Microsoft said it was linked to a technical issue, not a cyber hack. What is the company doing to make sure this doesn't happen again? And did AI play a role here?

SMITH: Well, the first thing we always need to do when this happens is apologize, and we have, and I want to do so again. And you're right; it was not linked to AI. It wasn't a cyberattack. It was basically a perfect storm of software that was updated four months earlier, and then it interacted with a new update and a shift in network traffic. You know, we have taken steps. We've published two reports in the last 10 days. We've worked to be transparent, showing minute by minute to the public what happened. We've taken nine steps already, as we laid out in our report. There's 13 more steps we're going to take. We've learned a lot. It was painful, especially for everybody who relies on us. We get it, and I think this combination is going to make us stronger going forward. It's just constantly what we have to do in an age of such complex technology.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, as you know, it was a series of events. It wasn't just Microsoft, but we saw tech outages and all sorts of complications. It's raised questions about what AI's role is generally. I heard you say it wasn't a factor for Microsoft, but when you look across the country right now, I mean, do you think that we are applying AI tools to look for vulnerabilities and then doing these automated updates in such a way that, frankly, like our old infrastructure, just isn't prepared for.

SMITH: I think that is part of the really important question, and you can think about what's happening with all of these outages, at least in substantial part, as sort of AI ripple effects. What AI did earlier this year was basically make it much easier for people to find vulnerabilities in code, and then you can either use that knowledge to patch the code, or if you're a bad actor, you can use that knowledge to try to hack into systems. So what happened is we've set off, in effect, a race. Around the world, people who have technology are using these systems to identify the vulnerabilities and patch at a pace we have never seen before, to beat the bad actors so they can't use them to hack in, but especially when you have older infrastructure, especially when you're trying to patch at such a pace, especially when you have to go so fast that you can't take as much time to test what you're changing in the code, you do increase the risk of something going wrong, and that's what we've seen over the last week. I think we have to be prepared, frankly, for the coming months because this isn't the type of thing that just gets done in a couple of weeks. The whole information infrastructure of the world is in effect being upgraded right now.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But that makes it sound like there are some pretty big risks that we may not yet be anticipating. What are Americans supposed to do?

SMITH: Well, what I would say for all of us is three things. First, if you get an update on your phone or your laptop with a patch, apply it because I think that's going to keep your technology far safer. Second, for all the organizations in the world, people are having to update their patching practices. They're having to change the way their IT teams work together, they're having to upgrade their- their legacy infrastructure, and I think there's a huge opportunity for the government and the tech sector to work more closely together. Jay Clayton is really, I think, focused on advancing this in the administration. I think that's critical, and we're going to need better sharing of threat intelligence, better concerted action.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you about something I asked the Treasury Secretary about just a few moments ago. On the Microsoft website, it says your company has more than 600 data centers in 34 countries. The president said that he wants to put a tremendous tax on companies that build data centers abroad, and he'd like to stop them from building abroad. I know Bessent said he didn't have the details, but when you hear that from the president of the United States as a new policy, what impact does that have on your business?

SMITH: Well, my sense is that the president is making an important point, but there's some critical nuance we need to think about as well. The point is sort of analogous to the chip industry. I think the administration might want to see the most advanced frontier models trained in the United States, and- and there's room to have that kind of conversation. The nuance is that there's lots of different kinds of data centers. Most data centers actually don't have AI. They're cloud services to stream a video, play a video game, run your business, and those have to be located close to customers. They often now have AI because the business applications, even your video games, have an AI element, and the president talked about say, data centers in Finland. You can't support Helsinki from New Jersey any more than you can keep the lights on in Helsinki from an electricity power plant in New Jersey. Those have to be located locally.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah, he might have been referring to a Chinese project there. It wasn't clear. I heard that line too. TikTok owner ByteDance is reportedly spending significantly on Microsoft's AI and cloud services, and that has gotten the attention of the Republican chair of the committee on the Communist Party. He said, given Microsoft's crucial Pentagon contracts, it's unacceptable for your company to sell AI tools to arm ByteDance, which works with the Chinese Communist Party. That's his opinion. But why do you think it's a good idea?

SMITH: Well, take TikTok. It's a social media service. It's a social media service today that uses AI to make it easier for TikTok users to find what they're looking for. As Secretary Bessent said--

MARGARET BRENNAN: There's social media and there's surveillance state, right?

SMITH: Well, there's TikTok services around the world. You know, in the United States, it's now a separate company. So I think the question is always, what technology is being provided? How is the technology being used? We always go up to Capitol Hill to provide information when these kinds of news stories arise. I'm sure we'll be going up to Capitol Hill to answer the questions of- of that committee.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay, we'll watch for that. And before I let you go, we had Speaker-Designate Jeffries on the program. He was talking about this idea of accountability. There's been a lot of focus, as you know, on the president's projects, including this ballroom. Microsoft donated $10 million to it, according to the Journal and the Post, so that makes your company one of the top donors to the ballroom. I know that was a decision that you must have weighed in on. Why did you come to that conclusion? And are you worried now about risk from a Democratic-controlled Congress looking to focus in on companies like yours?

SMITH: We always have the same philosophy for every administration, regardless of which political party it comes from. We partner where we can. We stand apart when we should. We looked at the ballroom. We didn't know, obviously, that it was going to involve any demolition of the East Wing. That was- we put in the first category, and we've disagreed where we thought that was important, including suing this administration, as we have previous administrations, to stand up for the free press to make sure that the privacy of journalists are protected. We always have to make judgment calls. We never expect to get everything perfect, but I think that is the right philosophy for us.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Brad Smith, thank you for your time today. We'll be right back.