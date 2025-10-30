Toy replica of killer drone used by Russia is marketed to children

A toy replica of the Iranian Shahed drone, which Russia has extensively deployed to attack Ukraine, is being marketed to children on a Russian e-commerce website.

A listing on the Ozon website, which is often dubbed the Russian Amazon, sells the small foam plastic drone as a replica of the Geranium-2, the Russian designation of the Iranian-made Shahed drone. The description lists the item as "suitable for children ages 6 or older," and claims it develops "coordination, accuracy and imagination." It is also describes it as "an ideal gift for young patriots and future conquerors of the skies."

Screenshot from product page advertising a toy replica of the Shahed drone ozon.ru

The toy, which is sold for 350 Russian roubles (about $4.38) can also be fitted with firecrackers on the tip which explode on impact, emulating the way the real-life Shahed drones fly into their targets and explode on impact.

Reviews for the product shown on the website all appear to be positive, with one commenter writing, "Cool toy, my son is thrilled, I ordered more fireworks too."

Another commenter wrote, "Great toy! Just like the real thing!"

The long-range, Iranian-made Shahed drones have been widely used in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where they have targeted civil, energy and transport infrastructure. Their relatively low cost and low altitude operation has made them a weapon of choice in the country's attacks on Ukraine since August 2022.

A report issued in March by the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Science and International Security said that over the course of seven months, from August last year to March this year, Russia launched some 15,000 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine.

Russia is not alone in selling toy replicas that emulate combat drones, with a wide range of other models available on e-commerce sites worldwide.