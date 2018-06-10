Tony Awards 2018 Winners list

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the 72nd annual Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, for the first time. The two joked that the key to hosting the Tonys was never winning any awards. And Bareilles upheld her losing streak at the Tonys after being nominated for a song she wrote for "SpongeBob SquarePants."

The musical "The Band's Visit" was the big winner of the night, with 10 awards, including best musical, best actor in a leading role in a musical and best actress in a leading role in a musical. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" won six awards, including best play and best director.

Here's the full list of Tony Award nominations and winners:

Best musical

WINNER: "The Band's Visit"



"Frozen"



"Mean Girls"



"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"



Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"

Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"

Ethan Slater, "Spongebob SquarePants The Musical"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"

Hailey Kilgore, "Once on this Island"

Lachanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

WINNER: Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"

Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"

Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel"

Best play

"The Children" by Lucy Kirkwood

"Farinelli and the King" by Claire van Kampen

WINNER: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" by Jack Thorne

"Junk" by Ayad Akhtar

"Latin History for Morons" by John Leguizamo

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"

Tom Hollander, "Travesties"

Denzel Washington, "The Iceman Cometh"

Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and the King"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

WINNER: Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"

Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"

Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"

Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"

Best revival of a play

WINNER: "Angels in America" by Tony Kushner

"Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" by Edward Albee

"Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh" by Eugene O'Neill

"Lobby Hero" by Kenneth Lonergan

"Travesties" by Tom Stoppard

Best revival of a musical

"My Fair Lady"

WINNER: "Once on this Island"

"Rodgers & Hammersteins' Carousel"

Best book of a musical

WINNER: Itamar Moses, "The Band's Visit"

Jennifer Lee, "Frozen"

Tina Fey, "Mean Girls"

Kyle Jarrow, "SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical"

Best original score

Adrian Sutton, "Angels in America"

WINNER: David Yazbek, "The Band's Visit"

Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, "Frozen"

Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, "Mean Girls"

Various artists, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"

WINNER: Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"

David Morse, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Susan Brown, "Angels in America"

Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Deborah Findlay, "The Children"

Denise Gough, "Angels in America"

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"

Alexander Gemignani, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"

Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

WINNER: Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Renée Fleming, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

WINNER: Lindsay Mendez, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Ashley Park, "Mean Girls"

Diana Rigg, "My Fair Lady"

Best scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"

Jonathan Fensom, "Farinelli and The King"

WINNER: Christine Jones, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Santo Loquasto, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, "Angels in America"

Best scenic design of a musical

Dane Laffrey, "Once On This Island"

Scott Pask, "The Band's Visit"

Scott Pask, Finn Ross and Adam Young, "Mean Girls"

Michael Yeargan, "My Fair Lady"

WINNER: David Zinn, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best costume design of a play

Jonathan Fensom, "Farinelli and The King"

Nicky Gillibrand, "Angels in America"

WINNER: Katrina Lindsay, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Ann Roth, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"

Ann Roth, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Best costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, "Mean Girls"

Clint Ramos, "Once On This Island"

Ann Roth, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

David Zinn, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

WINNER: Catherine Zuber, "My Fair Lady"

Best lighting design of a play

WINNER: Neil Austin, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Paule Constable, "Angels in America"

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Paul Russell, "Farinelli and The King"

Ben Stanton, "Junk"

Best lighting design of a musical

Kevin Adams, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, "Once On This Island"

Donald Holder, "My Fair Lady"

Brian MacDevitt, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

WINNER: Tyler Micoleau, "The Band's Visit"

Best sound design of a play

Adam Cork, "Travesties"

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Angels in America"

WINNER: Gareth Fry, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Tom Gibbons, "1984"

Dan Moses Schreier, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Best sound design of a musical

WINNER: Kai Harada, "The Band's Visit"

Peter Hylenski, "Once On This Island"

Scott Lehrer, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Brian Ronan, "Mean Girls"

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best direction of a play

Marianne Elliott, "Angels in America"

Joe Mantello, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"

Patrick Marber, "Travesties"

WINNER: John Tiffany, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, "Once On This Island"

WINNER: David Cromer, "The Band's Visit"

Tina Landau, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Casey Nicholaw, "Mean Girls"

Bartlett Sher, "My Fair Lady"

Best choreography

Christopher Gattelli, "My Fair Lady"

Christopher Gattelli, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Steven Hoggett, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Casey Nicholaw, "Mean Girls"

WINNER: Justin Peck, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Best orchestrations