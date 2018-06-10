Broadway's biggest night is here. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban host the 72nd annual Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall tonight. Catch a live stream of the Tonys on CBS All Access or on TV -- find your local CBS station here.
2018 Tony Awards live blog -- winners, highlights and biggest moments
Hosts Sarah Bareilles and Josh Groban
Bareilles and Groban are Broadway vets. Bareilles, who starred in "Waitress" on Broadway, was nominated for a Tony for its score in 2016, and Groban landed a Tony nod last year for his role in "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812." Bareilles is nominated for a Tony again this year, for a song she wrote for "SpongeBob SquarePants."
It's still a mystery how Bareilles and Groban will open the show, though "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King pressed them for details. Groban claimed, "It's just going to be a lot of standing around awkwardly."
We'll know soon.