Tony Awards 2018 highlights

-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles open the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Click through to see more big moments from Broadway's biggest night.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "My Fair Lady"
The cast of "My Fair Lady" performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles on stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Tina Fey
Tina Fey introduces a performance from "Mean Girls" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen
Billy Joel presents Bruce Springsteen with a special solo performance award at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Mean Girls"
The cast of "Mean Girls" performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Lindsay Mendez
Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for best featured actress in a Musical for "Carousel" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Performers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
The Drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Kerry Washington
Presenter Kerry Washington speaks on stage during the 72nd annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Bernadette Peters
Presenter Bernadette Peters speaks on stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Tituss Burgess
Presenter Tituss Burgess at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk accepts the award for leading actress in a musical for "The Band's Visit" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of the "Summer"
The cast of the "Summer: Donna Summer Musical" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles perform at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber receives accepts lifetime achievement honors at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Ari'el Stachel
Ari'el Stachel accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "The Band's Visit" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Sara Bareilles
Host Sara Bareilles performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Uzo Aduba
Presenter Uzo Aduba takes the stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane reacts as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Angels in America" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Mean Girls"
The cast of "Mean Girls" performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Carey Mulligan
Presenter Carey Mulligan speaks on stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "My Fair Lady"
The cast of "My Fair Lady" performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles at the 72nd annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Cast members from "Frozen"
Cast members from "Frozen" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
John Leguizamo
Actor John Leguizamo speaks after winning a special Tony Award for his solo run on Broadway this season at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles open the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Spongebob Squarepants"
The cast of "Spongebob Squarepants" performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Melody Herzfeld
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld accepts this year's excellence in theatre education award during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "My Fair Lady"
The cast of "My Fair Lady" performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best actress in a play for "Three tall Women" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles speak on stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield accepts the best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play award for "Angels in America" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Angels in America"
The cast of "Angels in America" performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Ethan Slater
"Spongebob Squarepants" cast member Ethan Slater performs on the ukulele next to show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles on stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles perform at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen finishes his performance during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of the "Donna Summer Musical"
The cast of the "Donna Summer Musical" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Carousel"
The cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Mean Girls"
The cast of "Mean Girls" performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Itamar Moses
Itamar Moses accepts the award for best book of a musical for "The Band's Visit" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Katharine McPhee and Erich Bergen
Presenters Katharine McPhee and Erich Bergen take the stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Spongebob Squarepants"
The cast of "Spongebob Squarepants" performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
The drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Neil Austin
Neil Austin accepts the award for best lighting design of a play for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
The drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Claire Danes
Presenter Claire Danes speaks on stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Cast members from "Frozen"
Cast members from "Frozen" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
John Tiffany
John Tiffany accepts the award for best direction of a play for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart introduces a performance from the cast of "Frozen" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Cast members from "Frozen"
Cast members from "Frozen" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Mimi Dohler, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez
Mimi Dohler, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez introduce "Summer: Donna Summer Musical" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Cast members from "Frozen"
Cast members from "Frozen" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Bernadette Peters
Actress Bernadette Peters presents the Best Musical award for "The Bands Visit" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Jeff Daniels
Presenter Jeff Daniels speaks on stage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Artists behind "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" accept the award for Best Play during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Once On This Island"
The cast of "Once On This Island" performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Jack Thorne
Author Jack Thorne holds the award after "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" won for best play during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Once On This Island"
The cast of "Once On This Island" performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Once On This Island"
The cast of "Once On This Island" performs during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro says "f**k Trump" before introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for Lead Actor in a Musical for "The Band's Visit" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast and producers of "The Band's Visit"
The cast and producers of "The Band's Visit" accept the award for best musical during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Jamie Parker
Jamie Parker and the cast from "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
Show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Tony Kushner
Tony Kushner accepts the award for best revival of a play for "Angels in America" during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast of "Once On This Island"
The cast of "Once On This Island" celebrates after winning the award for best revival of a musical during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Members of the cast of "The Band's Visit"
Members of the cast of "The Band's Visit" perform during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for lead actor in a musical for "The Band's Visit" from presenter Kelli O'Hara 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Ari'el Stachel
Actor Ari'el Stachel (in white tuxedo) reacts after "The Bands Visit" wins the award for best musical during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
Ari'el Stachel
Actor Ari'el Stachel reacts after "The Bands Visit" wins the award for best musical during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The cast and producers of "The Band's Visit"
The cast and producers of "The Band's Visit" accept the award for best musical during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
-
The creators of "The Band's Visit"
The creators of "The Band's Visit" accept the best musical award during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters