Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, the actor said on Twitter.

Hanks wrote that he and Wilson were diagnosed with the virus in Australia. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," he said.

As for what's next, he said "Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

In a video posted on Instagram, the couple's son Chet Hanks said "yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy."

Chet said he had just gotten off the phone with them and explained, "they both are fine, they're not even that sick. They're not worried about it, they're not tripping." He said they were going through the "necessary health precautions."

Like his father, Chet told everyone to "stay safe out there."

Another son, Colin Hanks, tweeted that his parents are "receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

According to numbers from Johns Hopkins, there were 128 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Australia as of Thursday morning. There have been three deaths from the disease in the country.

There are now more than 1,300 cases in the United States — eight times more than just a week earlier. At least 39 people have died of the virus nationwide.

Hanks' announcement came just minutes after President Trump announced several new measures to deal with the ongoing crisis, including a ban on foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. from Europe for the next 30 days. Mr. Trump also committed to waiving co-pays and extending insurance for coronavirus treatments.