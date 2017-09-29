Tom Cruise addresses "Valkyrie" fake butt rumors

Tom Cruise says he did not wear a fake butt in "Valkyrie" in spite of internet rumors to the contrary. The actor said in an interview that he was not aware of the meme circulating of a photo that sparked the rumors.

Cruise was promoting his new movie "American Made" when Screen Rant confronted him with the rumor about his appearance in 2008's "Valkyrie." Cruise said he had never heard it before.

"I have no idea," he said of the rumor. "There was no prosthetic in 'Valkyrie.' No."

The actor, thankfully, found the rumor very funny.

Just to be safe, Screen Rant pressed on and asked if he kept it all natural in his bare-bottom scenes in "American Made."

Cruise confirmed, "It's me. It's not CGi, it's me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known -- I do my own mooning."

Though "Valkyrie" was released in 2008, the rumors about Cruise's butt seemed to start in August after a tweet went viral.