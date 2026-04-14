What are today's home equity loan and HELOC interest rates: April 14, 2026?

The average homeowner is sitting on a sizable amount of equity from which they can borrow from now. sinenkiy/Sinenkiy/Getty Images

A report last week showing inflation surging once again may have been unwelcome, but it wasn't surprising for millions of Americans. While a rate of 3.3% is the highest it's been in years, many Americans have already seen that number translate into higher costs for everyday expenses. And they've been unable to realize any major relief when interest rates on borrowing products like personal loans and credit cards have been in the double digits. Credit card rates, in particular, are averaging over 20% currently, making them one of the least effective ways to borrow money and make ends meet right now.

But homeowners have two viable options at their disposal, both of which come with interest rates materially lower: home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). Both allow owners to tap into their equity as needed, and with home equity levels in the United States reaching a record high last summer, there's likely plenty of money to utilize. Still, with your home functioning as collateral with either product, it's critical that you're able to afford repayments as here. That begins with understanding where home equity loan and HELOC interest rates stand currently, as of April 14, 2026.

Start by seeing how much home equity you'd be eligible to borrow here.

What are today's home equity loan interest rates?

The average home equity loan interest rate is 6.95% as of April 14, 2026, according to Money.com. The APR, which represents the full cost of borrowing including fees and other expenses, ranges from 6.05% to 7.49%. But home equity loan rates are fixed, which is an advantageous feature in today's economy, in which interest rate movements are unpredictable.

By locking in one of today's low home equity loan rate options, borrowers will protect themselves against any market conditions that cause rates to rise in the future, and they'll also be able to budget with clarity and precision by knowing exactly what they'll be expected to repay each month. And, if they use a home equity loan for eligible home repair projects, they may even be able to deduct the interest paid from their taxes for the year in which the loan was used.

See what home equity loan rate you qualify for now.

What are today's HELOC interest rates?

The average HELOC interest rate is 7.14% as of April 14, 2026, according to Money.com. The APR ranges from 6.05% to 8.15% now. That said, a HELOC has a variable rate that will change each month according to market conditions. In other words, if rates fall later this year, your HELOC costs will likely decline, too. But if they increase, your HELOC rate may tick up. So you'll want to budget for both scenarios before applying for the line of credit.

But with a HELOC representing one of the cheapest ways to borrow money (not just equity), this could be the ideal borrowing tool to consider now. It also has the same interest tax deduction features that the home equity loan does, for homeowners in need of extra financing for select home repairs and improvements.

The bottom line

The average home equity loan interest rate is 6.95% as of April 14, 2026, with an APR ranging from 6.05% to 7.49%. The average HELOC interest rate, meanwhile, is now 7.14% with an APR ranging from 6.05% to 8.15%. With rates here significantly lower than personal loans and credit cards, and with the funding source especially robust, this could be the smart and effective way to borrow money and combat today's inflation concerns. Just be sure to only borrow an amount you can afford to repay with ease, as your home is collateral in these exchanges, and you could risk foreclosure if you're ultimately unable to make payments as agreed to.