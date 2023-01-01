3 New York City officers injured, suspect shot near New Year's Eve ball drop

A man with a machete attacked three New York City police officers not far from the city's New Year's Eve celebration, police said early Sunday.

Two were struck in the head and were hospitalized. One officer — a rookie, patrolling on his first day with the NYPD — suffered a fractured skull, said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a press conference. The other, an officer in his eighth year with the NYPD suffered a bad gash.

Both are expecting to recover, a spokesperson said Sunday. The 19-year-old suspect, whose identity was not released by police, was also expected to recover.

The attack occurred about eight blocks from Times Square just after 10 p.m., just eight blocks from where thousands were packed in for the city's annual New Year's ball drop.

Mayor Eric Adams said that he had spoken to an injured officer at the hospital while his wound was being stitched.

"He was in good spirits," Adams said. "He understood that his role saved lives of New Yorkers today," Adams said at the press conference.

Adams praised the officers actions and said the incident was isolated.

"We're really pleased by the response and how our officers handled this situation. All three of the officers are in stable conditions and there are no credible threats to New Yorkers at this time," Adams said.

The assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office said it appeared the suspect acted alone.

The FBI, NYPD and Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating, but have not said if they've determined a motive for the attack.