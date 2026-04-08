Florida prosecutors seek Tiger Woods' prescription drug records after DUI arrest

Prosecutors are seeking Tiger Woods' prescription drug records from a pharmacy, a week after his vehicle crashed in Florida and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Florida state attorneys for the 19th Judicial Circuit on Tuesday said they planned to issue a subpoena seeking copies of all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida, from the start of the year through the end of last month.

Prosecutors in Martin County, Florida, want the times the prescriptions were filled, the number of pills, the dosage amounts and any instructions that accompanied the pills, such as warnings about driving while taking them, according to documents in an online court docket.

Any objections to the subpoena must be filed with the State Attorney's Office within 10 days. Neither Lewis Pharmacy nor Woods' attorney, Doug Duncan, immediately responded to emails seeking comment.

Woods, 50, pleaded not guilty to charges including driving under the influence last week. His not guilty plea came hours after an arrest report was filed that noted Woods' eyes were bloodshot and his pupils were "extremely dilated." It also noted that two pills, later determined to be the painkiller hydrocodone, were found in the pocket of Woods' pants.

The golfer told officers at the scene of the accident that he was looking down at his cellphone and changing the radio station when a pickup truck that was towing a trailer in front of him began slowing down to turn into a driveway, so he did not notice it, according to the report.

The arrest report also noted Woods swerved into the middle of the road.

Woods took a Breathalyzer test and "blew triple zeroes" but refused a urine test, authorities said.

The 15-time major champion said last week that he's "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

Woods was previously arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car. He said later he had taken a bad mix of painkillers.

In 2021, Woods was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Los Angeles after "driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," authorities said.