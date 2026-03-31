Tiger Woods says he's "stepping away" to seek treatment after pleading not guilty to DUI

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he's "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment" after pleading not guilty to charges including driving under the influence following a car collision in Florida on Friday.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted to Instagram. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

The 50-year-old golfer was arrested Friday after his Land Rover was involved in a crash in the town of Jupiter, authorities said. Deputies at the scene noted that he appeared impaired while answering questions and attempting a series of sobriety tests.

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